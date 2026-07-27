Itumeleng Khune slams Kaizer Chiefs 'pump it forward' style and questions Fernando Da Cruz's playing philosophy - 'I didn’t see that happening'
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Khune unimpressed by 'predictable' tactical approach
Kaizer Chiefs finally managed to get their hands on the Toyota Cup trophy after two years of disappointment in the pre-season tournament, but the nature of the performance has left club icon Itumeleng Khune feeling deeply concerned.
A solitary goal from Mfundo Vilakazi was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC at a packed Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.
However, the narrow scoreline and the perceived lack of technical identity have led to questions regarding the early foundations laid by new coach Fernando Da Cruz.
The veteran goalkeeper noted that despite the status of the two clubs, the visitors often looked more composed with the ball at their feet than the hosts.
Khune highlights a disconnect between the tactical instructions reported from the training ground and the actual output witnessed during the ninety minutes of play.
"You can see even ball possession, Scottland had more ball possession than Kaizer Chiefs," he told iDiski Times.
"As soon as they get the ball, they will pump it forward."
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Questions over Vilakazi's role and player management
One of the primary talking points from the victory, according to Khune, was the performance and positioning of match-winner Mfundo Vilakazi.
While the youngster found the net early on, Khune argued that the tactical setup actually hindered the player's natural strengths rather than accentuating them.
"You know Mfundo, he is a typical player playing in most cases from the left but cutting inside from the right.
"But he ended up drifting because he was locked in one side where if you show him the inside he’s forced to go inside but with the wrong foot.
"So as a coach I think Mfundo should be playing on the left, cause he’s left-footed.
"As soon as he gets the ball, he wants go wide, [but] there is no one inside the box to cross it.
"So he’s forced to go inside, then he’s going into the traffic and they will recover the ball and counter-attack," Khune stated.
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Ending the Toyota Cup hoodoo
While the tactical critique was sharp, it is worth noting that Kaizer Chiefs have finally managed to exorcise their demons in this specific pre-season showcase.
The 2026 edition provided a much-needed silver lining after the disappointment of 2024, where Amakhosi suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Tanzanian giants Young Africans.
This was followed by more heartbreak in 2025, when the Naturena-based side lost 3-2 on penalties to Ghanaian powerhouses Asante Kotoko.
Khune was willing to concede that the result itself carries weight, particularly for a squad that has struggled for silverware and consistency in recent seasons.
Winning becomes a habit, and doing so in front of a capacity crowd in Rustenburg serves as a morale booster for the players and the new technical staff alike.
"It’s the third edition of the Toyota Cup and in two editions Kaizer Chiefs didn’t win it at home," Khune said.
"Again, it’s a good confidence booster for them and they are setting the tone for the new season."
“So I hope this is a good start of good things to come.”
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Building for the Betway Premiership
The pressure on Fernando Da Cruz is already mounting as the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season approaches.
The Frenchman has reportedly identified three key positions where he wants to recruit new talent to bolster the squad, suggesting he is aware that the current roster might not be fully equipped to execute his desired style effectively.
Khune’s comments reflect the high expectations of the Amakhosi faithful, who have grown tired of seeing the team resort to long-ball tactics rather than the fluid, possession-based football that historically defined the club's "Glamour Boys" identity.
Ultimately, the victory over Scottland FC serves as a platform, but the concerns raised by a figure of Khune's stature will resonate through the halls of Naturena.
Whether Da Cruz can successfully implement a more refined "ball on the ground" philosophy or if the team continues to "pump it forward" remains the biggest question mark heading into the new campaign.
For now, the trophy provides some breathing room, but as Khune stated, the hope is that Chiefs will "show up differently" when the points are truly on the line in the league.
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