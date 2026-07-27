Itumeleng Khune slams Kaizer Chiefs 'pump it forward' style and questions Fernando Da Cruz's playing philosophy - 'I didn’t see that happening'

Kaizer Chiefs finally managed to get their hands on the Toyota Cup trophy after two years of disappointment in the pre-season tournament, but the nature of the performance has left club icon Itumeleng Khune feeling deeply concerned.

A solitary goal from Mfundo Vilakazi was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC at a packed Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

However, the narrow scoreline and the perceived lack of technical identity have led to questions regarding the early foundations laid by new coach Fernando Da Cruz.

The veteran goalkeeper noted that despite the status of the two clubs, the visitors often looked more composed with the ball at their feet than the hosts.

Khune highlights a disconnect between the tactical instructions reported from the training ground and the actual output witnessed during the ninety minutes of play.

"You can see even ball possession, Scottland had more ball possession than Kaizer Chiefs," he told iDiski Times.

"As soon as they get the ball, they will pump it forward."