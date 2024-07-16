Itumeleng Khune: Should the Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend just call it quits or risk tainting his legacy?

The Amakhosi legend’s brilliant career has been steadily on the decline for some time, and the calls for him to hang up his gloves are getting louder

The 37-year-old shot-stopper doesn’t seem to be interested in the idea of leaving his playing days behind, as he believes he still has what it takes to deliver at this level.

Khune was recently left out of Kaizer Chiefs’ pre-season tour of Turkiye after the club opted to not renew his contract which expired at the end of June.

This was a clear sign from the Amakhosi hierarchy that the club is prepared to move forward without their veteran goalie.

And if that was not clear enough, Chiefs’ signing of TS Galaxy’s Rwandan custodian Fiacre Ntwari truly means the writing is on the wall for Khune.

Although Chiefs are not prepared to offer Khune a contract as a player, they are said to be keen on the idea of keeping him at the club in a non-playing capacity.

It remains to be seen if Khune, who has made it clear that he wants to continue playing, will transition into a new role at Chiefs or go in search of a new club in a bid to prolong his playing career.

GOAL discusses why the veteran stopper would be best served calling it a day and transitioning into a new role at Amakhosi, ensuring he doesn’t taint his legacy.