Itumeleng Khune shadow still lingers, but Brandon Petersen targets his own legacy at Kaizer Chiefs - 'I don’t want to be remembered as someone who was just standing in for another keeper'

For more than ten years, the Kaizer Chiefs goal-frame belonged to one man, Itumeleng Khune. But with the veteran's departure and Bruce Bvuma failing to nail down the starting spot, Brandon Petersen has finally risen to the challenge.

Yet, the road to becoming the undisputed No.1 at Naturena was paved with psychological battles, as the shot-stopper admitted to the heavy burden of the legends who preceded him.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Petersen confessed that his debut period at Naturena was plagued by a desperate need to mimic the greats of the club’s past.



