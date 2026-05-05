Itumeleng Khune shadow still lingers, but Brandon Petersen targets his own legacy at Kaizer Chiefs - 'I don’t want to be remembered as someone who was just standing in for another keeper'
- Backpage
Escaping the shadow of a club legend
For more than ten years, the Kaizer Chiefs goal-frame belonged to one man, Itumeleng Khune. But with the veteran's departure and Bruce Bvuma failing to nail down the starting spot, Brandon Petersen has finally risen to the challenge.
Yet, the road to becoming the undisputed No.1 at Naturena was paved with psychological battles, as the shot-stopper admitted to the heavy burden of the legends who preceded him.
Speaking to iDiski Times, Petersen confessed that his debut period at Naturena was plagued by a desperate need to mimic the greats of the club’s past.
'It was a bit difficult for me'
"Obviously, in the beginning, joining Chiefs, it was a big thing for me. And also, if you look at the calibre of goalkeepers that they had donning the Kaizer Chiefs jersey, it’s guys that made it their own, and they have history in it," Petersen explained.
"In the beginning, it was a bit difficult for me, trying to live up to expectations and all of that."
- Backpage
Establishing a new identity at Naturena
By shifting his focus inward, Petersen found the mental clarity needed to perform at the highest level in the Premier Soccer League.
Petersen detailed this personal evolution, stating: "I think the moment of realisation for me came when I told myself that, ‘Look, you’re not here to fill someone’s position. You’re not here to step into someone’s shoes.
"You’re here to run your own race. Things were set out for each and every individual that has donned that jersey before, and they wrote their own history, and for me, it’s important to write my own."
- Backpage
Writing a legacy beyond a 'stand-in' role
"I don’t want to be remembered as someone who was just standing in for another keeper or someone who donned the jersey before me, but to obviously write my own legacy and the team’s legacy and be part of the history of the club," he said.
"It’s always about the team; it’s not about myself. So, it’s obviously where I can contribute towards the team’s success, and then obviously individual accolades and all of that stuff come afterwards."
- Backpage
Achieving career-best form after injury woes
Consistency has often been the missing ingredient for Chiefs' goalkeeping department in recent seasons, but Petersen believes he is currently playing the best football of his career
Reflecting on his growth, Petersen concluded: "For me, the important thing was that mindset shift of me showing what I’m capable of and not showing that I am able to fill a gap, but I’m able to fill it and also write my own history, and make it my own as well.
"For me, it’s definitely been a phenomenal season. Been good for me for various reasons. It’s a row in the beginning. And I think if you compare to last season, it’s a major confidence booster for us. That set the tempo for the rest of the season, and that put us up where we are today.
"I mean, in the past, I’ve had a lot of injuries that hampered my playing time. So far, the season for me, I would say it’s one of my best seasons I’ve had in my career, and probably the best season I’ve had as a Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper.
"It’s just to continue in that good way, focus on my focus, and just make sure I stay consistent."