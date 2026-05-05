Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Itumeleng Khune shadow still lingers, but Brandon Petersen targets his own legacy at Kaizer Chiefs - 'I don’t want to be remembered as someone who was just standing in for another keeper'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
B. Petersen
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Sekhukhune United
I. Khune
B. Bvuma

The 31-year-old netminder is finally beginning to feel settled in the gloves at Naturena. Beeza has opened up on the demanding task of stepping into a highly scrutinised role, filling a space that many felt would be difficult to stabilise. After a turbulent period of rotating goalkeepers at Phefeni, Petersen has gone a long way in silencing the doubters, cementing his status as the undisputed number one with a series of match-saving displays for the Glamour Boys.

  • Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Escaping the shadow of a club legend

    For more than ten years, the Kaizer Chiefs goal-frame belonged to one man, Itumeleng Khune. But with the veteran's departure and Bruce Bvuma failing to nail down the starting spot, Brandon Petersen has finally risen to the challenge.

    Yet, the road to becoming the undisputed No.1 at Naturena was paved with psychological battles, as the shot-stopper admitted to the heavy burden of the legends who preceded him.

    Speaking to iDiski Times, Petersen confessed that his debut period at Naturena was plagued by a desperate need to mimic the greats of the club’s past.


    • Advertisement

  • 'It was a bit difficult for me'

    "Obviously, in the beginning, joining Chiefs, it was a big thing for me. And also, if you look at the calibre of goalkeepers that they had donning the Kaizer Chiefs jersey, it’s guys that made it their own, and they have history in it," Petersen explained.

    "In the beginning, it was a bit difficult for me, trying to live up to expectations and all of that."



  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Establishing a new identity at Naturena

    By shifting his focus inward, Petersen found the mental clarity needed to perform at the highest level in the Premier Soccer League.

    Petersen detailed this personal evolution, stating: "I think the moment of realisation for me came when I told myself that, ‘Look, you’re not here to fill someone’s position. You’re not here to step into someone’s shoes.

    "You’re here to run your own race. Things were set out for each and every individual that has donned that jersey before, and they wrote their own history, and for me, it’s important to write my own."


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    Writing a legacy beyond a 'stand-in' role

    "I don’t want to be remembered as someone who was just standing in for another keeper or someone who donned the jersey before me, but to obviously write my own legacy and the team’s legacy and be part of the history of the club," he said.

    "It’s always about the team; it’s not about myself. So, it’s obviously where I can contribute towards the team’s success, and then obviously individual accolades and all of that stuff come afterwards."


  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Achieving career-best form after injury woes

    Consistency has often been the missing ingredient for Chiefs' goalkeeping department in recent seasons, but Petersen believes he is currently playing the best football of his career

    Reflecting on his growth, Petersen concluded: "For me, the important thing was that mindset shift of me showing what I’m capable of and not showing that I am able to fill a gap, but I’m able to fill it and also write my own history, and make it my own as well.

    "For me, it’s definitely been a phenomenal season. Been good for me for various reasons. It’s a row in the beginning. And I think if you compare to last season, it’s a major confidence booster for us. That set the tempo for the rest of the season, and that put us up where we are today.

    "I mean, in the past, I’ve had a lot of injuries that hampered my playing time. So far, the season for me, I would say it’s one of my best seasons I’ve had in my career, and probably the best season I’ve had as a Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper.

    "It’s just to continue in that good way, focus on my focus, and just make sure I stay consistent."

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC