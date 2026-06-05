Itumeleng Khune sends defiant message of support to Lyle Foster as Bafana Bafana prepare for FIFA World Cup opener - 'You can’t be a bad player after one game'

Struggling strikers are fast becoming the biggest headache for South Africa as they head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with all eyes now firmly fixed on Lyle Foster amid a worrying lack of goals and bite in attack.

The Bafana Bafana goalpoacher's confidence has been called into question by fans, but legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has stepped in to counter the negativity surrounding the young forward.

Speaking out in support of the striker, Khune was adamant that one isolated incident should not overshadow Foster's importance to the national team.



