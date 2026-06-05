Itumeleng Khune sends defiant message of support to Lyle Foster as Bafana Bafana prepare for FIFA World Cup opener - 'You can’t be a bad player after one game'
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Khune rallies behind under-fire striker
Struggling strikers are fast becoming the biggest headache for South Africa as they head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with all eyes now firmly fixed on Lyle Foster amid a worrying lack of goals and bite in attack.
The Bafana Bafana goalpoacher's confidence has been called into question by fans, but legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has stepped in to counter the negativity surrounding the young forward.
Speaking out in support of the striker, Khune was adamant that one isolated incident should not overshadow Foster's importance to the national team.
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'You can’t be a bad player after one game'
"All I can say to Lyle is for him to keep doing what he’s been doing because he’s been banging in important goals for us," Khune stated as per IOL, reminding critics of the player's goal-scoring pedigree at the highest level.
Addressing the missed spot-kick that sparked the recent backlash, the former Kaizer Chiefs captain added: "I think this was the second penalty I’ve ever seen him miss, but he’s been our national team penalty taker and scoring, so you can’t be a bad player after one game."
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Mental strength key for World Cup success
Beyond the tactical drills, Khune highlighted the importance of psychological support within the Bafana dressing room.
He believes the veteran presence in the squad will be instrumental in ensuring Foster stays focused on the task at hand rather than scrolling through social media criticism.
"He mustn’t drop his head; even the likes of Themba Zwane and Ronwen Williams will probably help him in regaining his confidence and continue to score goals for the national team," Khune explained.
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What comes next for Bafana?
Bafana are currently in the final stages of their World Cup preparation in Pachuca, with a high-stakes friendly against Jamaica scheduled for Friday.
This fixture represents the final opportunity for Hugo Broos to settle on his preferred XI before the tournament opener against Mexico.
Despite the external noise, Foster remains a central figure in the coach's plans due to his tireless pressing and ability to link play, attributes that will be vital against the physicality of North American opposition.