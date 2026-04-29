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Itumeleng Khune, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Itumeleng Khune lauds Amakhosi star who has been tipped to make Bafana Bafana's World Cup squad - 'He has been the difference between Kaizer Chiefs being in the top three'

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The South Africa legend has been a keen follower of his former team Amakhosi, whom he represented for 25 years before his exit two seasons ago. The Glamour Boys have been doing well in the last seven games, where they have collected 17 points from a possible 21.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Soweto Derby heroics

    Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune was exceptional in the recent Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium.

    The 31-year-old won the Man of the Match Award as he helped Amakhosi get a point in the 1-1 draw.

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  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    He was the difference!

    "Petersen has been the difference between Chiefs being in the top three and Chiefs being outside the top eight; it’s a well-deserved Man of the Match,” he said in his analysis on SuperSport Football.

    “I am happy he wasn’t just doing it because it’s the Derby or because Coach Hugo Broos is here; he’s been doing it throughout the season. Unfortunately, he suffered an appendix [issue] and missed the first derby; hence, the team lost 3-0.

    “He was the difference; he showed how big players perform with big-match temperament. He showed that. I’m proud of him; he must keep up the good work.”

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Look beyond World Cup

    “He mustn't look at just going to Mexico with Bafana; he must look beyond that,” Khune further added.

    “He’s been in the PSL way too long for him not to be number one by now in the Bafana set-up; he can be proud of himself after this performance. He can say he’s eyeing the Goalkeeper of the Season.

    “I think he has bigger goals than just going to Mexico or winning Goalkeeper of the Season; he’s been outstanding," he ended up challenging Petersen.

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  • Brandon Petersen and Keenan Philips Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden ArrowsBackpage

    Petersen's stats

    This season, Petersen has played 31 games for the club across all competitions with a return of 16 clean sheets, of which 13 have been in the PSL from 20 outings.

    Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates leads the race for the Golden Gloves, having managed 17 already.