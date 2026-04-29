Itumeleng Khune lauds Amakhosi star who has been tipped to make Bafana Bafana's World Cup squad - 'He has been the difference between Kaizer Chiefs being in the top three'

"Petersen has been the difference between Chiefs being in the top three and Chiefs being outside the top eight; it’s a well-deserved Man of the Match,” he said in his analysis on SuperSport Football.

“I am happy he wasn’t just doing it because it’s the Derby or because Coach Hugo Broos is here; he’s been doing it throughout the season. Unfortunately, he suffered an appendix [issue] and missed the first derby; hence, the team lost 3-0.

“He was the difference; he showed how big players perform with big-match temperament. He showed that. I’m proud of him; he must keep up the good work.”