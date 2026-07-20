Itumeleng Khune hails Kaizer Chiefs signing of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner - 'I wish he could wear number 32'

In a powerful show of unity, Itumeleng Khune has publicly endorsed the arrival of Renaldo Leaner at Naturena, following the goalkeeper's high-profile move from Sekhukhune United.

Speaking at a high-energy 2026 FIFA World Cup viewing party in Midrand, the former Bafana Bafana captain dismissed any suggestions of friction regarding competition for the gloves.

Khune’s endorsement comes at a pivotal time for the Amakhosi as they look to solidify their defensive options.

"I'm a big fan of Renaldo, and I'm proud that Kaizer Chiefs went all out to get him," Khune told Soccer Laduma.

"Any goalkeeper that signs with Kaizer Chiefs, I will never be jealous of. I will support the goalkeeper wholeheartedly.



