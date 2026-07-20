Itumeleng Khune hails Kaizer Chiefs signing of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner - 'I wish he could wear number 32'
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Khune offers full support to Leaner
In a powerful show of unity, Itumeleng Khune has publicly endorsed the arrival of Renaldo Leaner at Naturena, following the goalkeeper's high-profile move from Sekhukhune United.
Speaking at a high-energy 2026 FIFA World Cup viewing party in Midrand, the former Bafana Bafana captain dismissed any suggestions of friction regarding competition for the gloves.
Khune’s endorsement comes at a pivotal time for the Amakhosi as they look to solidify their defensive options.
"I'm a big fan of Renaldo, and I'm proud that Kaizer Chiefs went all out to get him," Khune told Soccer Laduma.
"Any goalkeeper that signs with Kaizer Chiefs, I will never be jealous of. I will support the goalkeeper wholeheartedly.
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Respect for a national team peer
Leaner’s journey to the Soweto giants was paved by standout performances at Sekhukhune United, where he became a consistent presence and earned recognition at the international level.
Khune was quick to highlight that the move was not based on potential alone, but on a proven track record of hard work and elite-level consistency in the Betway Premiership.
Providing further insight into his admiration for the newcomer, Khune noted that Leaner’s rise through the ranks has been impressive to witness.
"He deserves all my respect.
"He deserves everything that is coming for him because he has really worked hard at Sekhukhune.
"He got Bafana Bafana call-ups and has played for the national team," Khune added.
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Building bridges through social media
Beyond the formal media statements, the 37-year-old Khune has taken a proactive approach in welcoming Leaner to the Amakhosi family through personal interactions.
He revealed that he has been in constant contact with the new signing via social media to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.
The veteran explained that their rapport began immediately after the transfer was made official by the club.
"If you check my Instagram, I've been communicating a lot with him.
"I congratulated him and welcomed him to Kaizer Chiefs.
"He came back to me and said, 'Legend, thank you very much,'" Khune shared.
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The legacy of the number 32 shirt
In perhaps the most symbolic gesture of the interview, Khune expressed a desire for Leaner to take over his famous shirt number.
The number 32 has become synonymous with Khune’s acrobatic saves and legendary distribution during his quarter-century at Naturena.
As the club prepares for their upcoming Toyota Cup fixture against Scottland FC, all eyes will be on whether Leaner takes up the mantle both on the pitch and in the locker room.
Khune ended the conversation with a heartfelt wish for the player who aims to follow in his footsteps.
"So, I'm very proud of Renaldo Leaner for signing, and I wish he could wear number 32," he concluded.
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