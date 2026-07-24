Al Ahly slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes in Friday's friendly, played during their pre-season training camp in Portugal as they build towards the new campaign.

Many of Al Ahly's key players started the match. Yet they trailed by three unanswered goals at the break, prompting a raft of changes after the interval.

Brazilian Matheus Goncalves pulled one back early in the second half. It proved too little to spark a comeback.