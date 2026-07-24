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FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP

Translated by

Ittihad's nightmare and the curse of injuries: a new defeat troubling Al-Ahli before the new season

FEATURES
Al Ahli
Vitoria de Guimaraes
Saudi Pro League
S. Abu Al-Shamat
M. Goncalves
M. Jaissle
Saudi Arabia
Portugal
Brazil
Germany

"The elegant one" struggles

Al-Ahly's dismal run of friendly results has rolled on during their overseas training camp ahead of the new 2026-2027 campaign.

  • A Portuguese defeat

    Al Ahly slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes in Friday's friendly, played during their pre-season training camp in Portugal as they build towards the new campaign.

    Many of Al Ahly's key players started the match. Yet they trailed by three unanswered goals at the break, prompting a raft of changes after the interval.

    Brazilian Matheus Goncalves pulled one back early in the second half. It proved too little to spark a comeback.

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  • A single win

    This was Al-Ahly's second defeat in their overseas pre-season friendlies, following a 4-1 loss to Germany's Holstein Kiel in Austria.

    "Al-Raqi" have managed just one win, thrashing Austria's Saalfelden 8-0 in their opening friendly there. They also drew 2-2 with Portugal's Rio Ave in Portugal.

  • The nightmare of Al-Ittihad

    Al-Ahli fans fear their side may repeat the misfortune of their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ittihad, who stumbled in their friendlies before the start of last season despite being the reigning Saudi league champions at the time.

    The fallout was brutal. Al-Ittihad delivered one of their worst seasons ever, finishing fifth in the Saudi league, crashing out of the King's Cup and the Super Cup at the semi-final stage and the AFC Champions League Elite at the quarter-finals.

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  • The injury curse

    The result is not the only thing worrying Al-Ahli's fans. The injuries their players have picked up in these friendlies are just as concerning, the latest being Saleh Abu Al-Shamat.

    Abu Al-Shamat left the match against Vitória Guimarães midway through the second half on a medical stretcher, having collided heavily with one of the Portuguese side's players.

    Left-back Zakaria Hawsawi had gone off injured before him, during the 4-1 defeat to Holstein Kiel.

    Al-Ahli's fans want the team to enter the new season with a full squad, especially having lost so many experienced players at the end of last season, among them Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez and Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié.

  • New friendlies

    Al-Ahly must keep their fans happy by delivering positive results in the two friendlies lined up during their current training camp in Portugal.

    The Red Devils take on Portugal's Portimonense and England's Fulham before their overseas camp wraps up on 28 July.

Club Friendlies
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Vitoria de Guimaraes crest
Vitoria de Guimaraes
VSC
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL