Al-Ahly's dismal run of friendly results has rolled on during their overseas training camp ahead of the new 2026-2027 campaign.
Translated by
Ittihad's nightmare and the curse of injuries: a new defeat troubling Al-Ahli before the new season
A Portuguese defeat
Al Ahly slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes in Friday's friendly, played during their pre-season training camp in Portugal as they build towards the new campaign.
Many of Al Ahly's key players started the match. Yet they trailed by three unanswered goals at the break, prompting a raft of changes after the interval.
Brazilian Matheus Goncalves pulled one back early in the second half. It proved too little to spark a comeback.
A single win
This was Al-Ahly's second defeat in their overseas pre-season friendlies, following a 4-1 loss to Germany's Holstein Kiel in Austria.
"Al-Raqi" have managed just one win, thrashing Austria's Saalfelden 8-0 in their opening friendly there. They also drew 2-2 with Portugal's Rio Ave in Portugal.
The nightmare of Al-Ittihad
Al-Ahli fans fear their side may repeat the misfortune of their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ittihad, who stumbled in their friendlies before the start of last season despite being the reigning Saudi league champions at the time.
The fallout was brutal. Al-Ittihad delivered one of their worst seasons ever, finishing fifth in the Saudi league, crashing out of the King's Cup and the Super Cup at the semi-final stage and the AFC Champions League Elite at the quarter-finals.
The injury curse
The result is not the only thing worrying Al-Ahli's fans. The injuries their players have picked up in these friendlies are just as concerning, the latest being Saleh Abu Al-Shamat.
Abu Al-Shamat left the match against Vitória Guimarães midway through the second half on a medical stretcher, having collided heavily with one of the Portuguese side's players.
Left-back Zakaria Hawsawi had gone off injured before him, during the 4-1 defeat to Holstein Kiel.
Al-Ahli's fans want the team to enter the new season with a full squad, especially having lost so many experienced players at the end of last season, among them Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez and Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié.
New friendlies
Al-Ahly must keep their fans happy by delivering positive results in the two friendlies lined up during their current training camp in Portugal.
The Red Devils take on Portugal's Portimonense and England's Fulham before their overseas camp wraps up on 28 July.
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