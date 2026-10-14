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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Italy v France in Milan: tickets on sale, prices

Italy
France

The Azzurri’s final home match of the group is scheduled for Thursday 12 November at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Tickets start at €20, with discounted prices for families, under-12s, under-18s, over-65s and university students.

Two years on, San Siro will once again host one of the most compelling fixtures in European and world football. Tickets are on sale for Italy v France, the national team's final home match in the UEFA Nations League group, on Thursday 12 November (8.45pm) at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.


Fans can buy tickets at authorised Vivaticket outlets and on the ticketing.figc.it website. Discounted rates are available for families, under-12s, under-18s, over-65s and university students.


Italy return to Milan

On 15 May 1910, Italy played their historic first match in Milan against France, winning 6-2 at the Arena Civica. Ten years later, on 18 January 1920, they beat Les Bleus 9-4, their biggest victory in the Lombard capital. Milan ranks second only to Rome for national-team matches hosted, with 64: 39 wins, 19 draws and six defeats. Home to the Italian Football Federation between 1905 and 1911, the city has seen Italy play at four venues: the Arena Civica, the Velodromo Sempione (demolished in 1928), the Campo Milan di Viale Lombardia and the Stadio di San Siro, named after Giuseppe Meazza since 3 March 1980.


Italy will return to the Meazza a year after their 4-1 defeat by Norway in their final World Cup qualifying group match and two years after their 3-1 defeat by France in the Nations League. The Azzurri have lost their last three matches in Milan, having previously gone unbeaten there for almost a century, 96 years exactly, from a 2-1 defeat by Hungary in January 1925 to a 2-1 defeat by Spain in October 2021.


  • Ticket prices

    Orange VIP stand with hospitality - 195 euros

    Red sky lounge - 180 euros

    Orange sky lounge - 160 euros

    Red corporate boxes - 180 euros

    Red VIP stand - 110 euros

    Red padded seat - 100 euros


    Red stand, first tier - 80 euros

    Red stand, first tier, reduced over-65 ticket - 70 euros


    Red stand, first tier, reduced under-12 ticket - 40 euros

    Red stand, first tier, side section - 60 euros

    Red stand, first tier, side section, reduced over-65 ticket - 50 euros

    Red stand, first tier, side section, family offer, adult - 35 euros

    Red stand, first tier, side section, family offer, under-18 - 25 euros

    Red stand, first tier, side section, reduced under-12 ticket - 14 euros


    Orange VIP stand - 80 euros

    Orange stand, first tier - 70 euros

    Orange stand, first tier, reduced over-65 ticket - 60 euros


    Orange stand, first tier, reduced under-12 ticket - 35 euros

    Orange stand, first tier, side section - 50 euros

    Orange stand, first tier, side section, reduced over-65 ticket - 40 euros

    Orange stand, first tier, side section, family offer, adult - 30 euros

    Orange stand, first tier, side section, family offer, under-18 - 20 euros

    Orange stand, first tier, side section, reduced under-12 ticket - 10 euros


    Blue and green stands, first tier - 40 euros

    Blue and green stands, first tier, reduced under-18 ticket - 20 euros


    Red and orange stands, second tier - 40 euros

    Red and orange stands, second tier, reduced over-65 ticket - 30 euros

    Red and orange stands, second tier, reduced under-12 ticket - 10 euros



    Blue and green stands, second tier - 30 euros

    Blue and green stands, second tier, reduced university student ticket - 14 euros


    Blue and green stands, second tier, reduced under-12 ticket - 10 euros


    Blue and green stands, third tier - 20 euros

    Blue and green stands, third tier, reduced under-12 ticket - 5 euros

    Red stand, third tier - 20 euros

    Red stand, third tier, reduced under-12 ticket - 5 euros



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