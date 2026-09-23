Italy Under-21s return to action for the final two matches in their qualifying group for the European Championship final phase at this level, and Silvio Baldini's side have been tasked with pulling off a double feat, because finishing ahead of Poland would also seal qualification for the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.
For the latest senior national team squad, Roberto Mancini has left many of the young players he had hoped to start integrating into his new project with his colleague. The targets at stake are too important to let slip. But who are these boys and what is needed to secure the double qualification?