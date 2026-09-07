Italy Women's Under-20 side made history on their debut at the Under-20 World Cup, coming from behind to beat the United States 2-1 and delivering a day that will live long in Italian football memory. The Azzurrine had not appeared in this youth competition for 14 years, since 2012, and had never won a match in the finals. That changed this afternoon in the cold Polish city of Lodz, where they claimed a deserved victory against a national team that symbolises a movement and were favourites for overall success.
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Italy U20 make history: on their World Cup debut they beat the United States 2-1. Pellegrino Cimò proves decisive
Pellegrino Cimo decides
The USA went in front, then the Azzurri hit back through Fadda and Pellegrino Cimò, and the only real scare arrived in the third and final minute of stoppage time, when the Americans thought they had equalised. VAR took a few seconds to confirm the offside call. Up next on Wednesday at 3pm is New Zealand, who lost to Japan in their opener.
Group victory, a victory of character
"I'm proud of everyone, from the first to the last of the girls, and of the staff as well. We know that at international level it is the group that makes the difference and that it is essential to help each other when you are in difficulty: it is all truly wonderful," captain Gallo said after the match.
"I'm really proud of the girls, of the way they approached the match," manager Matteucci said after the game. "We knew," the Azzurri coach continued, "that we could not dominate for 90 minutes and that we had to know how to suffer, but we had prepared for all of this: the girls interpreted the situations in the best possible way, striking when they had the opportunity, with great courage and technical quality. Italy played with personality from the first to the last minute."
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