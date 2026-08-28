Italy, Tresoldi says yes to Mancini: waiting for Fifa’s approval for the change of national team. Here is the head coach’s objective

Italy have turned to Roberto Mancini to start again after their third failure to qualify for the World Cup. The new head coach is scouring the globe for players eligible for the Italy national team despite currently holding another nationality.





One of the standout cases is Nicolò Tresoldi, the 2004-born Bruges striker. He has scored four goals in the first four matches of the season, was born in Cagliari and has gone all the way up to Germany Under-21 level. Roberto Mancini has called him to convince him and Italy are now waiting for FIFA's approval to have him in time for 18 September, when the Nations League will begin.



