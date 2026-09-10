Roberto Mancini, Italy's head coach, was at the Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon yesterday to watch the Champions League clash between Sporting and Galatasaray, which the Portuguese side won 3-1. According to Sportmediaset, Mancini flew to Portugal to take a close look at Issa Doumbia, the 22-year-old midfielder born in Treviglio to Ivorian parents. Venezia sold him permanently to Sporting in the summer for €23 million plus bonuses after signing him from Serie C in the summer of 2024, when he was playing for Albinoleffe.
According to Sportmediaset, Mancini is said to be seriously considering including Doumbia's name in the squad list for the first fixtures of his second spell in charge of the Azzurri, which will begin shortly with their opening Nations League matches. The 187-centimetre, 84-kilogram midfielder was a key figure in Venezia's promotion.