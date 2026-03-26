Sandro Tonali, midfielder for Newcastle and the Italian national team, had this to say to Sky Sport about the Azzurri’s victory in the World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Northern Ireland: “We’ve seen a few monsters this week; just think back to what Italy has achieved in recent years... I’m not saying you’re scared, but unfortunately it can happen. Bosnia or Wales in the final? Only Italy mattered. We haven’t thought about that match yet; let’s enjoy this victory now and we’ll think about it from tomorrow. We’ve never got this far in recent years; that’s the truth.”
Translated by
Italy, Tonali: "We saw the monsters... You're not scared, but these things can happen. It's the most important goal of my career, along with the one against Lazio-Milan"
THE FIRST HALF
Tonali also spoke about the first half, which wasn’t played to the usual standard: “We were tense, a bit nervous at times, but in the second half we shook all that off. We had to win at all costs, no matter what. We have a goal and we have to achieve it by any means necessary.”
THE RELATIONSHIP WITH GATTUSO
"We have a good relationship, but he gets on well with everyone. We’re all connected through the manager; that’s one of the best things we’ve built up over the last few months. The goal took some of the pressure off. It had to come – we felt it was a bit late – but that’s when we broke free. We’re happy because we really didn’t give the Northern Irish much of a chance in their strong areas, namely set-pieces. We might have given away a few silly fouls in the first half, but we stayed focused and did well.”
THE GOAL
The goal scored has been described as the most important of Tonali’s career: “It’s the most important goal of my career so far, along with the one I scored against Lazio when I was at Milan. I dedicate it to everyone because everyone deserves to go to the World Cup. But watch out: we haven’t achieved anything yet; there’s still a long way to go. Now we need to put this match behind us – and I say ‘unfortunately’ because tonight was great, but we need to recover and give 150% in the next one to get to the World Cup. We’ll have to leave the pitch having given it our all; the fans deserve to enjoy a World Cup, and we have that responsibility.”