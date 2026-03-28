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Massimiliano Favo Italia Under 17Getty Images

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Italy's Under-17s score four against Iceland: the Azzurrini remain unbeaten in the European Championship qualifiers

Iceland U17 vs Italy U17
Italy U17
Iceland U17
European Championship U17 Qualification

Italy's Under-17s have won both of their matches in the European Championship qualifying group

It was another fine performance for Italy’s Under-17s in their European Championship qualifying campaign. Following Wednesday’s comeback victory over Portugal, coach Massimiliano Favo’s side secured a convincing 4-0 away win against Iceland, with all four goals coming within the first 38 minutes.

Italy now have a perfect record in Group A2 of League A in the second round of qualifiers leading to the European Championship finals (to be held in Estonia between 25 May and 7 June), alongside Romania, who won 1-0 away at Portugal, who sit bottom on zero points alongside Iceland.

  • THE MATCH

    It was plain sailing for Italy, who broke the deadlock early on through DiegoPerillo. The Empoli striker, born in 2009, made it 1–0 in the 7th minute, before his teammate and captain, Edoardo Biondini, scored the second goal in the 25th minute.

    The match was in the bag, and between the 37th and 38th minutes, Italy made it four. First Perillo scored again, then Thomas Corigliano,a 2009-born attacking midfielder from Juventus, joined the party.

    In the second half, the Azzurrini managed their lead without taking any risks and secured a 4-0 victory away in Iceland. An excellent win, which propels Favo’s lads to the top of the group ahead of their clash with Romania on Tuesday 31 March.

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European Championship U17 Qualification
Romania U17 crest
Romania U17
ROU
Italy U17 crest
Italy U17
ITA
European Championship U17 Qualification
Portugal U17 crest
Portugal U17
POR
Iceland U17 crest
Iceland U17
ICE