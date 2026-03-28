Italy's Under-17s score four against Iceland: the Azzurrini remain unbeaten in the European Championship qualifiers

It was plain sailing for Italy, who broke the deadlock early on through DiegoPerillo. The Empoli striker, born in 2009, made it 1–0 in the 7th minute, before his teammate and captain, Edoardo Biondini, scored the second goal in the 25th minute.

The match was in the bag, and between the 37th and 38th minutes, Italy made it four. First Perillo scored again, then Thomas Corigliano,a 2009-born attacking midfielder from Juventus, joined the party.

In the second half, the Azzurrini managed their lead without taking any risks and secured a 4-0 victory away in Iceland. An excellent win, which propels Favo’s lads to the top of the group ahead of their clash with Romania on Tuesday 31 March.