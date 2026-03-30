Italy in the World Cup play-offs: the latest ahead of the final in Bosnia

The Italian national team are training this morning from 11am at Coverciano before flying to Bosnia this afternoon, where Gennaro Gattuso will hold a press conference at 7.15pm.





The Azzurri manager appears set to field the same starting eleven that took to the pitch last Tuesday in Bergamo for the 2-0 semi-final victory over Northern Ireland, despite Cristante and Pio Esposito being eager to come off the bench to replace Locatelli and Retegui.





The schedule has been altered due to bad weather in Zenica, where light rain is forecast for Tuesday evening with temperatures around 3°C.



