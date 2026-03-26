The day of reckoning has arrived. In Bergamo, on the eve of the match against Northern Ireland, there has been good news for the Azzurri, with Alessandro Bastoni taking part in hisfirst group training session since the start of the training camp. The Inter defender, who has been working with the national team staff since Sunday morning to be ready for tonight’s match, carried out the same exercises as his teammates without pushing himself too hard: his chances of starting the match are looking increasingly likely, ahead of Donnarumma, with Mancini on the right-hand side and Calafiori on the left.
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Italy face Northern Ireland in the play-offs tonight: the squad list and penalty takers alongside Retegui
THE SQUAD
Goalkeepers – Donnarumma, Carnesecchi, Meret.
Defenders - Palestra, Dimarco, Spinazzola, Buongiorno, Calafiori, Gatti, Scalvini, Bastoni, Mancini.
Midfielders - Locatelli, Tonali, Pisilli, Cristante, Frattesi, Barella.
Forwards - Politano, Retegui, Raspadori, Kean, Pio Esposito.
In addition to Caprile, Cambiaso, Coppola, Scamacca and Cambiaghi, three players who have been sidelined due to injury will also be taking their places in the stands. They are Vicario, Di Lorenzo and Zaccagni.
TONALI AND CALAFIORI IN THE STARTING LINE-UP
Sandro Tonali is also back in the starting line-up, ready to start from the first minute following the knock he picked up against Barcelona in the Champions League. Joining him in midfield are Locatelli and Barella, forming a five-man midfield that will also include Dimarco and Politano (keep an eye on Palestra), who has been a regular in the 11-a-side training sessions. Up front are Kean and Retegui, with Pio Esposito as the first choice substitute for the starters.
THE PROBABLE LINE-UP
Italy (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Politano, Tonali, Locatelli, Barella, Dimarco; Retegui, Kean.
POTENTIAL PENALTY TAKERS
Gattuso has confirmed that Retegui will take the penalty during the 90 minutes, whilst according to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, those most likely to take penalties alongside the former Atalanta player include Kean, Politano, Tonali and Locatelli, the latter being ready despite his recent costly mistake in the league against Sassuolo.
THE APPROACH AIMED AT PEACE OF MIND
"We have a quality, experienced squad. We need to stay calm and composed, and now that we’re about to take to the pitch, we just need to give 200%. Calmness, a relaxed approach and taking control of the game – we must take the initiative and win. We’re ready for this decisive challenge; it’s time to show everyone who we are," said Mateo Retegui at the pre-match press conference.
Gattuso, having had no opportunity to organise a training camp, made do and took matters into his own hands to ensure he could meet his squad over dinner and strengthen the team’s bond in the run-up to the match. “It’s the most important match of my career; I have a nation on my shoulders,” was the gist of his remarks.