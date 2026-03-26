Italy face Northern Ireland in the play-offs tonight: Bastoni, Calafiori and Tonali set to start, penalty takers selected

"We have a quality, experienced squad. We need to stay calm and composed, and now that we’re about to take to the pitch, we just need to give 200%. Calmness, a relaxed approach and taking control of the game – we must take the initiative and win. We’re ready for this decisive challenge; it’s time to show everyone who we are," said Mateo Retegui at the pre-match press conference.

Gattuso, having had no opportunity to organise a training camp, made do and took matters into his own hands to ensure he could meet his squad over dinner and strengthen the team’s bond in the run-up to the match. “It’s the most important match of my career; I have a nation on my shoulders,” was the gist of his remarks.