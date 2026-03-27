Italy, Capello: "I looked like a madman on the sofa – we’re slow. Retegui made me let out a scream and Donnarumma gave me a fright. Pio Esposito? A real player.”

“Tonali? He scored a brilliant goal, just like a proper midfielder. A crisp, powerful shot. I’ll admit it, it made me jump off the sofa. Retegui’s chance when it was 0-0? Let’s not go there – when our striker stretched for the ball, I let out a scream... But these things happen; let’s look ahead. Pio Esposito? A proper player. He knows how to hold up the ball, act as a target man, and win headers. Kean and Retegui are two similar types of striker, whereas Pio can complement either one. And in fact, we did better with him on the pitch. Even though Kean scored the second with a brilliant goal: perfect control and a diagonal finish. As for the next strike partnership to field, I’ll leave that up to Rino to decide – of course. I’ll just note that Esposito is an ideal complement to both Retegui and Kean.





“I saw our manager lookingtense, as is only natural, but also very fired up on the bench. Look, beyond the flaws and minor shortcomings, we saw a national team that put their heart and soul into it and fought hard. As an Italian, I know full well that we’ve had stronger teams in the past, obviously, but what I cannot tolerate is a lack of pride and fighting spirit, regardless of technical ability. That was the reason I got angry at the last European Championship. That match against Switzerland in the round of 16… It was so lacklustre it made me feel ashamed.”



