Italian FA chief told to resign following World Cup failure as sports minister demands complete overhaul of nation's game

The shockwaves of the exit during the World Cup play-off final are still being felt. Following a devastating 1-1 draw and subsequent penalty shootout elimination against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Tuesday, Italy's minister for sport, Andrea Abodi, wasted no time pointing the finger at the governing body.

The inability of the Azzurri to secure a spot has triggered a national inquest. Releasing a scathing statement, Abodi stated: "I thank the team and the coach for the commitment they showed last night, but it’s evident that Italian football needs to be rebuilt, and this process must start with a renewal of the FIGC leadership."