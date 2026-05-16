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'It takes its toll' - Martin O'Neill unsure of Celtic future after legendary manager ends retirement to seal sensational Premiership title against Hearts
Celtic seal the title in dramatic fashion
O'Neill’s stunning return from retirement has reached its fairy-tale conclusion. In a tense, final-round thriller, O'Neill led Celtic back to the top of the Scottish game by defeating Hearts 3-1 to secure the title. While the fans are still basking in the glow of the trophy presentation, there remains uncertainty regarding O'Neill's future.
Speaking to BBC Scotlandon the pitch amid the celebrations, the 74-year-old was remarkably candid about the strain of the high-stakes run-in. "I'm pretty old, so it does take it out of you," O'Neill admitted, asked if he will stay on, he said: "I just don't know. It takes its toll."
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Silence from the board
Despite the "sensational" nature of the title win, O'Neill revealed that there have been no formal discussions regarding a contract extension or a permanent stay. The veteran manager appears content to leave those conversations until after the season's final whistle.
"Has anybody talked to me? No, but I wasn't expecting that," he noted. "There will be time for conversations after the cup final. Let's see what next week brings."
He added: "I feel rejuvenated. In October I was having a coffee on the Kings Road, enjoying retirement. I thought the days of me here at Celtic Park lifting trophies were well and truly gone."
What a comeback!
In a season defined by managerial instability and high-stakes drama, veteran tactician O’Neill has once again etched his name into Celtic folklore. At 74 years old, the Northern Irishman answered the call of duty twice this term, ultimately guiding the Hoops to their 56th league title.
O’Neill’s unexpected comeback journey began in October, following the abrupt resignation of Brendan Rodgers. Initially stepping in as an interim figure, he made an immediate impact by winning seven of his eight games in charge, stabilising the ship before the board appointed Wilfried Nancy. However, Nancy’s tenure proved short-lived. Following a string of poor results that threatened to derail Celtic’s championship ambitions, the club parted ways with the Frenchman, turning once more to the man who knows Parkhead best.
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One more trophy in sight?
For now, O'Neill’s focus remains firmly on the upcoming Scottish Cup final against Dunfermline Athletic this Saturday, where he has the golden opportunity to complete a prestigious domestic double.
Saturday’s triumph further cements O'Neill’s legendary status at Celtic Park. This latest title marks his fourth Scottish Premiership trophy with the club, adding to an illustrious trophy cabinet that already includes three Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup title.