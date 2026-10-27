Juventus will stick with a 3-5-2 away to Genoa tomorrow, the same formation they used in Sunday's away win at Lecce. We take Luciano Spalletti at his word when he says "the players are serious and he would not be disrespecting them" by asking for a change of formation. Even so, Spalletti, who has championed (good) attacking football for much of his managerial career, prefers a little more defensive cover at this delicate stage of a delicate season.





With the ghosts and chill of the night of the 0-3 against Lazio still fresh, it's not quite a case of "first, don't concede", but it's close. Spalletti looks set on starting with five specialist defenders, who will in all likelihood be Gatti-Bremer-Lucumi in the centre, with Kalulu and Cambiaso on the flanks.