'It's boring me' - Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Dan Malesela reacts to his suspension as Baroka FC bring in coach Morgan Mammila

BackpagepixMichael Madyira'It's boring me' - Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Dan Malesela reacts to his suspension as Baroka FC bring in coach Morgan MammilaPremier Soccer LeagueBaroka FCRichards BayUniversity of PretoriaOrlando PiratesBakgaga ba Mphahlele made a surprise decision regarding their technical team at a critical stage of their season.