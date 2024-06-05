Dan Malesela of Baroka FCBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

'It's boring me' - Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Dan Malesela reacts to his suspension as Baroka FC bring in coach Morgan Mammila

Premier Soccer LeagueBaroka FCRichards BayUniversity of PretoriaOrlando Pirates

Bakgaga ba Mphahlele made a surprise decision regarding their technical team at a critical stage of their season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Baroka have placed Malesela on special leave
  • Mammila has been brought in to help out
  • Malesela reacts to the club's action on him
Article continues below