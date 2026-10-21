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Ahmad Salah
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It is no longer just a joke: Dembélé's holidays spark controversy after his injury against Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
O. Dembele
Luis Enrique
France
Spain

An expected absence from 3 matches!

Ousmane Dembélé limped off in the 19th minute as Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 4-2, and his exit has reignited questions over how the French star's workload is being handled. PSG have rested him repeatedly since the start of the season, yet injury struck again.

The setback soured another Parisian night. Another 4-2 win, this time following their victory over Manchester City, strengthened their Champions League campaign. But it came at a cost: Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Marquinhos all picked up injuries.


  • Initial diagnosis

    Luis Enrique refused to be drawn on the injured players afterwards. "I am not a doctor. We have to wait until tomorrow to find out what the examinations they will undergo reveal. The injury of these three important players is the worst news. This is football at the highest level," the coach told his press conference.

    Foot Mercato, citing L'Équipe, report that Dembélé has picked up a left hamstring injury. It could keep him out for two or three matches, with medical examinations scheduled for Wednesday set to confirm the diagnosis.

    Should that timeframe prove accurate, the forward would miss the clash with Lyon as well as the fixtures against Le Havre and Villarreal. That only sharpens the need to pin down the nature of his injury and how it shapes his schedule over the coming weeks.

    Read also: Warning the stars of Paris of a dangerous trap: Enrique: this is the worst thing about facing Barcelona

  • America trip raises questions: it's no longer just a joke!

    Dembélé's injury wasn't the only cause of controversy. It dragged his sarcastic comments about the breaks his coach had granted him back into the spotlight. 

    The player had joked with journalists last week, following the win over Manchester City, saying: "There was the international break, and after it I went on holiday. And maybe I'll ask for another break if that's possible."

    Laughing, he added that he thoroughly enjoys playing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, especially when he returns from a break, before joking that this might carry on until March. The decision, he stressed, rests with the coach.

    Enrique matched the humour. "Ousmane is the boss. He jokes all the time, and I love his passion for football. Of course, it was a joke. I'm always open to giving players rest periods, that's my responsibility, but that means going to the training sessions at the club's centre."

    Those comments took on a different meaning after the player got injured against Barcelona. He had been granted rest periods twice since the start of the season: after facing Rennes on 23 August, then after returning from the international break.

    L'Équipe fuelled the questions further, revealing that Dembélé had spent his most recent break on a round trip to the United States of America. The player, according to the newspaper, believes he needs to play in consecutive matches to recover his feel and rhythm.

  • European numbers that do not hide the problem

    Dembélé posted eye-catching numbers in the Champions League, scoring three goals and providing three assists across three matches. Yet his overall contribution fell short of what those statistics suggest, according to the French report.

    Paris Saint-Germain had been keen to manage his workload and hand him periods of rest. The injury now casts fresh doubt over whether the French star can stay fit and feature regularly. He played against Manchester City, Strasbourg and Barcelona, but couldn't finish a third match in a row, limping off injured. The coaching staff may be forced to rethink his situation in the weeks ahead.

    Read also: A gamble that threatens Barcelona's prestige: Flick pays the price for his Clásico calculations at the Parc des Princes

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