Mamelodi Sundowns yet again showed dominance as they defeated Richards Bay 3-0 in a Premier Soccer League contest at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.
Goals from Arthur Sales, Iqraam Rayners, and Marcelo Allende propelled the Brazilians to a crucial win, widening the gap against them and closest title rivals, Orlando Pirates.
This is a giant step for the Tshwane giants, who are getting closer and closer to their eighth consecutive PSL title.
Article continues below
After the win, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.