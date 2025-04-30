Masandawana eased to a healthy victory against the the Natal Rich Boys just days after seeing off Al Ahly to reach the continental final.

Mamelodi Sundowns yet again showed dominance as they defeated Richards Bay 3-0 in a Premier Soccer League contest at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

Goals from Arthur Sales, Iqraam Rayners, and Marcelo Allende propelled the Brazilians to a crucial win, widening the gap against them and closest title rivals, Orlando Pirates.

This is a giant step for the Tshwane giants, who are getting closer and closer to their eighth consecutive PSL title.

Article continues below

After the win, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.