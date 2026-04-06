'It deserves to be ranked number one in Africa' - Premier Soccer League is continent's best says controversial Belgian coach

Luc Eymael, the veteran Belgian coach who has spent years traversing the African continent, has boldly declared the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as the gold standard for football in Africa.

The former Free State Stars and Polokwane City boss suggests that the league’s professional structure and high-quality facilities elevate it to a level that mirrors the elite divisions found in Europe.

Speaking on his admiration for the South African game, Eymael highlighted the predictability - or lack thereof -in results as a sign of a healthy, competitive ecosystem.

"When I say the PSL is the best, I mean it offers the best in organization, pitches, and fixtures. In the PSL, anyone can beat anyone, which is not the case elsewhere," Eymael told KickOff.

He further emphasized the financial health of the league, noting, “The PSL is the only league in Africa where a club receives a monthly grant of €150 000. To me, the PSL is on par with European standards. It deserves to be ranked number one in Africa."







