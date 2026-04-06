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'It deserves to be ranked number one in Africa' - Premier Soccer League is continent's best says controversial Belgian coach
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European standards in South Africa
Luc Eymael, the veteran Belgian coach who has spent years traversing the African continent, has boldly declared the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as the gold standard for football in Africa.
The former Free State Stars and Polokwane City boss suggests that the league’s professional structure and high-quality facilities elevate it to a level that mirrors the elite divisions found in Europe.
Speaking on his admiration for the South African game, Eymael highlighted the predictability - or lack thereof -in results as a sign of a healthy, competitive ecosystem.
"When I say the PSL is the best, I mean it offers the best in organization, pitches, and fixtures. In the PSL, anyone can beat anyone, which is not the case elsewhere," Eymael told KickOff.
He further emphasized the financial health of the league, noting, “The PSL is the only league in Africa where a club receives a monthly grant of €150 000. To me, the PSL is on par with European standards. It deserves to be ranked number one in Africa."
- Yanga SC.
Contrasting standards and officiating woes
Eymael's glowing review of the South African top flight comes at a time when he is experiencing significant frustrations in another African jurisdiction.
The Belgian tactician, who has had stints in the DR Congo, Tunisia, Algeria, and Sudan, hit out at the level of officiating he has encountered elsewhere, which he believes undermines the integrity of the sport outside of South Africa.
While reflecting on his current situation, Eymael painted a bleak picture of the challenges faced in other leagues.
"Currently, I am coaching in a league where I have been robbed three times in succession with fake penalties against my team, yet there is VAR. Still, cheating persists. The club is now taking legal action. Imagine that… a club having to go to court because of terrible officiating," he added.
Having also coached at Polokwane City, Free State Stars, Black Leopards and, most recently, Chippa United in South Africa, Eymael remains convinced that the PSL's administrative superiority makes it the most attractive destination for professionals on the continent.
- Yanga SC.
Controversy
Eymael has proven a controversial and divisive figure during his coaching stints in Africa and was fired by Tanzania’s Young Africans in 2020 after referring to the club’s supporters as “monkeys” and “dogs.”
Speaking in a post-match interview, Eymael said: "They are completely stupid in this country. They can only shout. They are like monkeys or dogs who are only barking. They can only do that. They don’t know anything."
- @ChippaUnitedFC
'I won the case against Chippa United'
In August 2025 Eymael was appointed coach of the Chilli Boys but only lasted two months at the club before his contract was terminated after registering just one win in six matches.
The coach then claimed he had not been paid his dues and took the club to FIFA. The Eastern Cape outfit were instructed in February 2026 to pay their former coach R250,000 plus interest following a ruling in Eymael’s favour.
“I won the case against Chippa,” he told KickOff last month.
“They have until April 6 to pay me. If not, there will be a transfer ban. They will have to pay with 5% interest. If they don’t pay, there will be another penalty, like a deduction of points.”