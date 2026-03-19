Is this the end of Sipho Mbule's Bafana Bafana career under Hugo Broos as Belgian coach prepares Relebohile Mofokeng for a new role? - 'He doesn’t play anymore at Orlando Pirates'
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Sipho Mbule & Patrick Maswaganyi left out
Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule was overlooked by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in his preliminary squad for the international friendlies against Panama at the end of March.
But Mbule's Pirates teammate Patrick Maswaganyi has been dropped from the final selection after initially making the provisional squad.
Broos explains his stance on Mbule while explaining his intended role for Mofokeng.
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Why Mbule has been dropped
Mbule is now paying for inconsistent performances at Pirates that have seen him drop out of his club's starting XI and that places him at risk of missing out on the chance to play at the World Cup.
“I think Sipho helped us a lot in September/October qualifiers for the World Cup,” Broos said on SABC1 as per iDiski Times.
“He was really outstanding, but be consistent, it’s not enough to play your games, and then suddenly you drop. He doesn’t play anymore at Pirates, there has to be a reason for that…"
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Broos to follow Ouaddou's lead on Mofokeng
Besides Mbule, Broos has also tried Patrick Mswanganyi for the playmaker role, but with no luck as he searched for an answer to Themba Zwane's long term injury woe.
But with Relebohile Mofokeng having been converted from the wing into being a number 10 by Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, Broos intends to do the same.
“After the injury of Themba [Zwane], I was still looking for those players we didn’t find them or they didn’t satisfy us," Broos said.
"So now that Themba is fit again why shouldn’t I call him again and I have another one Rele [Mofokeng) I think we have to push Rele into that position as well.”
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Broos on leaving out Maswanganyi
“Again, as I said already, we are working towards the World Cup and for a striker [attacker] it’s very important, not only that you play but also that you score goals, also that you give assists,” Broos continued.
“And this is something that we always look when we select the players, and we have to make choices – what can this one [do], what can that one [do]?
“And then you have to make a choice of somebody who scores, who gives assists… He’s very dangerous and I think the selection we made is a little bit in that direction.”