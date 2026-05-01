Is the PSL boring without Jingles? Pitso Mosimane's claim made as Bafana Bafana legend insists - 'When he's coaching, there's always entertainment... I think we miss that'
The void left by 'Jingles' in South African football
Pitso Mosimane’s status as the most decorated coach in South African history is undisputed, but his recent absence from the dugout has left a void that his former players are desperate to see filled.
Katlego Mphela, who enjoyed some of his best years under Mosimane’s tutelage, said the professional game isn’t the same without the tactical mastermind. As he insists that Mosimane’s appeal goes far beyond the chalkboard, arguing that the veteran coach possesses the unique personality and brand of football that keeps the fans, and the media, hooked on the drama of the 90 minutes.
Mphela warns of entertainment 'loss' without Mosimane
The former Bafana Bafana marksman was vocal about the impact Mosimane has on the landscape of the Premier Soccer League and African football at large.
"I think for a top coach like Pitso to not be in the game for quite some time, it's not good for South African football because you know what he has achieved, what he brings, you know, when he's coaching, there's always entertainment. I think we miss that as well," Mphela told SABC Sport.
Mphela’s comments underscore a growing sentiment that while the PSL remains competitive, it lacks the charisma and the high-stakes drama that followed 'Jingles' during his dominant eras at Chloorkop and Cairo.
For many, Mosimane is not just a coach but a catalyst for growth and higher standards within the domestic league, pushing rivals to evolve to match his success.
- AFP
Mosimane’s unemployment situation
Despite being out of work for several months, Mphela is adamant that Mosimane’s unemployment is a choice rather than a lack of interest from clubs.
The former striker suggested that the coach is likely being meticulous about his next move, prioritising a long-term vision over a quick payday.
"But I don't think he's someone that doesn't have offers on the table. I think now it's all about him choosing or deciding where he wants to go. I don't think he doesn't have offers on the table," he explained.
- Backpage
Waiting for the right project over financial gain
"It's a matter of choosing the right project. I don't think it's about money as well. I don't think so because he's been in leagues or in countries where I think he was making a lot of money," Mphela concluded.
"So I think for him, maybe it's about the proper project for him, where he's going to go. But we'll see.
"For me, it doesn't make sense for a coach like him to be of this calibre to be out of a job for so long."