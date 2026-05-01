Is the PSL boring without Jingles? Pitso Mosimane's claim made as Bafana Bafana legend insists - 'When he's coaching, there's always entertainment... I think we miss that'

The former Bafana Bafana marksman was vocal about the impact Mosimane has on the landscape of the Premier Soccer League and African football at large.

"I think for a top coach like Pitso to not be in the game for quite some time, it's not good for South African football because you know what he has achieved, what he brings, you know, when he's coaching, there's always entertainment. I think we miss that as well," Mphela told SABC Sport.

Mphela’s comments underscore a growing sentiment that while the PSL remains competitive, it lacks the charisma and the high-stakes drama that followed 'Jingles' during his dominant eras at Chloorkop and Cairo.

For many, Mosimane is not just a coach but a catalyst for growth and higher standards within the domestic league, pushing rivals to evolve to match his success.







