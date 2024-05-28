Is the PSL a farmer's league? Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance and South African teams' continental failures have exposed the Premier Soccer League

For the seventh successive season, The Brazilians were crowned PSL champs but failed in Caf Champions League after the rest of SA's teams crashed out.

Downs’ dominance has put a question mark on the PSL being ‘the best league in Africa’.

If that were indeed the case, the Brazilians would have won the Caf Champions League more than once since 2016, would they not?

But the fact that they continue to struggle in continental football, despite their dominance domestically, suggests the PSL isn’t as great as we are led to believe.

The last time a club that is not Sundowns won the league was way back in 2016-17 when Gavin Hunt’s Bidvest Wits were crowned PSL champions.

Wits have since gone defunct and Hunt has gone on to horrible spells at Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United and is now back at his former club SuperSport United who failed to make it out of the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

At the start of last season Orlando Pirates were supposed to be genuine challengers to Masandawana in the league but were rather embarrassingly knocked out of Caf Champions League at the qualifying stage by a club from Botswana and finished a whopping 23 points off Downs in the PSL.

Downs will likely ease their way to a record-extending eighth league title next season, so this begs the question - Is the PSL a farmer’s league? GOAL explains why that may well be the case