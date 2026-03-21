Is Thabo Moloisane considering moving to Kaizer Chiefs amid transfer rumours? Stellenbosch FC confirm soon-to-be-free agent Bafana Bafana defender is dragging to sign 'a very competitive contract'

“I’m going to be totally honest and transparent with you. Thabo Moloisane, we would like to keep him,” said Banadie, as per iDiski Times.

“We’ve offered him a contract, and he hasn’t signed it. So, he is a free agent. You know, as we speak, he can sign a pre-contract.

“Whether he’s done that or not, according to him and his agent and the information that’s been provided to me, he hasn’t signed with anybody yet.

“And, you know, we’re a club with limited resources. We don’t have an unlimited budget. So, if I’m going to pay you R10 grand, I’m going to have to take R2 off another player’s budget and so on," added the Maroons boss.

“So, we’ve offered him a very competitive contract, which we think is a very competitive contract. And it’s now up to the player to decide if he wants to stay with us or go somewhere else. And we will prepare for both scenarios.”