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Thabo Moloisane, StellenboschBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Is Thabo Moloisane considering moving to Kaizer Chiefs amid transfer rumours? Stellenbosch FC confirm soon-to-be-free agent Bafana Bafana defender is dragging to sign 'a very competitive contract'

The 27-year-old centre-back has been with the Cape Winelands outfit since July 2023 and has now attracted interest from the Soweto giants. However, a move to Naturena will depend on whether Amakhosi decide to reinforce their central defence after recently facing a crisis in that department.

  • Thabo Moloisane, Bafana Bafana, June 2025Backpagepix

    Moloisane's Stellies contract nears expiration

    Thabo Moloisane's Stellenbosch FC contract is edging closer to expiring at the end of this season.

    That makes the central defender free to enter into a pre-contract with a club of his choice.

    Stellenbosch chief executive officer Rob Benadie says they are trying to lure the Bafana man into another deal by offering him an attractive contract, which he has yet to commit to.

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  • Devine Titus and Thabo Moloisane, StellenboschBackpage

    Moloisane offered 'a very competitive contract'

    “I’m going to be totally honest and transparent with you. Thabo Moloisane, we would like to keep him,” said Banadie, as per iDiski Times.

    “We’ve offered him a contract, and he hasn’t signed it. So, he is a free agent. You know, as we speak, he can sign a pre-contract.

    “Whether he’s done that or not, according to him and his agent and the information that’s been provided to me, he hasn’t signed with anybody yet.

    “And, you know, we’re a club with limited resources. We don’t have an unlimited budget. So, if I’m going to pay you R10 grand, I’m going to have to take R2 off another player’s budget and so on," added the Maroons boss.

    “So, we’ve offered him a very competitive contract, which we think is a very competitive contract. And it’s now up to the player to decide if he wants to stay with us or go somewhere else. And we will prepare for both scenarios.”

  • Zitha Kwinika and Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Stellies defender linked with Chiefs

    Moloisane has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, and in January, Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung said they will not go into the market to sign players.

    It is to be seen if the Soweto giants will pursue him in the next transfer window.

    Recently, Chiefs had some crisis in central defence where left-back Bradley Cross was thrust in when Inacio Miguel, Zitha Kwinika and Rushwin Dortley were unavailable.

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  • Thabo Moloisane, Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage

    Bafana setback for Moloisane

    Having missed out on the Bafana Bafana squad for the international friendly matches against Panama, Moloisane would not want that to discourage him.

    This is after he had broken into Hugo Broos' side and was one of the players on standby in the South Africa squad for the 2025 AFCON.

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