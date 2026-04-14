Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 51-EGY-NIGAFP
Khothatso Leballo

Is Stanley Nwabali issuing a come-get-me plea to Kaizer Chiefs? Goalkeeper slams Nigerian league and vouches for the PSL

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
S. Nwabili
Chippa United

The 29-year-old goalkeeper is currently unattached as he carefully weighs up his next move after parting ways with Chippa United. He has listed South Africa as a preferred destination, fuelling speculation about a potential switch. This comes amid reported interest from Amakhosi, who have recently been grappling with a goalkeeping crisis.

  • FBL-CAN-2024-CIV-NGR-FINALAFP

    Nwabali a free agent

    Nigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is a free agent after leaving Chippa United in February.

    He has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs as he searches for his next club.

    The 29-year-old has explained why playing in West Africa is not a footballer's priority as he lists the Premier Soccer League as a preferred destination.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 47-ALG-NIGAFP

    'We want to come to South Africa'

    "In West Africa, our leagues are not as good. We want to go to Europe, we want to come to South Africa, we want to go to Morocco,” said Nwabali as per Soccer Laduma.

    “The league, the pay is a little bit nice for a certain level of your team. If your league is nice, you’re getting paid, you’re getting sponsors, what are you leaving for?" 

  • Stanley Nwabali, Chippa UnitedBackpage

    Nwabali on Chiefs rumours

    “So, it’s rumours everywhere. Anyone talking about any club, rumour… When people wish you well, and they want you to do something, or they prefer you, you know,” Nwabali told Soccer Laduma.

    “It’s not like it's a bad idea, you know. Someone bringing up the rumours or some other thing. But it's not a bad idea. 

    "When someone is relevant and when they know this person's quality and some other thing, you take them to some other place. It's not like it's a bad thought. But, you know, it's a rumour."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 47-ALG-NIGAFP

    Nigeria goalie unazed by extended period on the sidelines

    Nwabali says he is not bothered by currently being unattached which could see him losing his Super Eagles spot.

    “Rumours are always being rumours, you know. So, yeah. So, when you see me signing (for) any club, then you will know from the day I'm going, or probably the day I'm wearing the club’s shirt, yeah,” Nwabali added. 

    “I'm not worried, yeah. I'm not worried… So, I don't really have, like, you know, a particular place or a particular country I want to play for, you see? So, anywhere that welcomes me well, I can play. So, that’s it.” 

Premier Soccer League
Magesi FC crest
Magesi FC
MGE
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City crest
Polokwane City
POC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC