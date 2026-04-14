Is Stanley Nwabali issuing a come-get-me plea to Kaizer Chiefs? Goalkeeper slams Nigerian league and vouches for the PSL
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Nwabali a free agent
Nigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is a free agent after leaving Chippa United in February.
He has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs as he searches for his next club.
The 29-year-old has explained why playing in West Africa is not a footballer's priority as he lists the Premier Soccer League as a preferred destination.
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'We want to come to South Africa'
"In West Africa, our leagues are not as good. We want to go to Europe, we want to come to South Africa, we want to go to Morocco,” said Nwabali as per Soccer Laduma.
“The league, the pay is a little bit nice for a certain level of your team. If your league is nice, you’re getting paid, you’re getting sponsors, what are you leaving for?"
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Nwabali on Chiefs rumours
“So, it’s rumours everywhere. Anyone talking about any club, rumour… When people wish you well, and they want you to do something, or they prefer you, you know,” Nwabali told Soccer Laduma.
“It’s not like it's a bad idea, you know. Someone bringing up the rumours or some other thing. But it's not a bad idea.
"When someone is relevant and when they know this person's quality and some other thing, you take them to some other place. It's not like it's a bad thought. But, you know, it's a rumour."
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Nigeria goalie unazed by extended period on the sidelines
Nwabali says he is not bothered by currently being unattached which could see him losing his Super Eagles spot.
“Rumours are always being rumours, you know. So, yeah. So, when you see me signing (for) any club, then you will know from the day I'm going, or probably the day I'm wearing the club’s shirt, yeah,” Nwabali added.
“I'm not worried, yeah. I'm not worried… So, I don't really have, like, you know, a particular place or a particular country I want to play for, you see? So, anywhere that welcomes me well, I can play. So, that’s it.”