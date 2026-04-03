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Relebohile Mofokeng and Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

Is Relebohile Mofokeng ripe enough to replace legendary Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane for Bafana Bafana's No. 10 role? '...but not like we're used to seeing him playing at Orlando Pirates'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa
World Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
R. Mofokeng
H. Broos
T. Zwane

Hugo Broos sees the Sea Robbers' youngster as a creative player who can have a major impact behind the strikers, a role Mshishi has been playing for South Africa. The 21-year-old has made an impact for the Soweto giants when being placed centrally as opposed to wide areas.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    The change in position

    At Orlando Pirates, Relebohile Mofokeng starred in the No. 10 role despite the presence of some experienced players like Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Kabelo Dlamini, among others.

    Hugo Broos tried him in that position recently against Panama, and the versatile attacker showed some glimpses of brilliance.

    The Belgian sees Mofokeng as a direct replacement for the ageing legendary midfielder Themba Zwane.

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  • Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Mofokeng is ready!

    According to Bucs legend Steve Lekoelea, the youngster has proven he can be relied on just like 'Mshishi'.

    “He played well [against Panama], but not like we're used to seeing him playing [at Orlando Pirates]. It’s the first time he started a game. I think he (Broos) should start him more often so Rele can get used to it. I don't think he would have any problem starting games,” he told Soccer Laduma.

    “I think he's ready to replace Zwane and play in that position. It suits him a lot; he can create space, and he can pass to the strikers to score.”

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Mofokeng advised on transfer speculations

    "If he's a big star and he has a big heart, he knows that these types of things would boost and motivate him, knowing that there are teams still interested in him,” Lekoelea added “I think he will work harder, so when they come, he's ready.

    "I think it would be a good thing for him if he goes overseas, but it will depend on Pirates and Dr. (Irvin) Khoza if they agree to those offers,” he concluded.

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  • South Africa Bafana World Cup home kit Relebohile Mofokengadidas

    Mofokeng's immediate task

    Pirates are currently locked in a tight race with Mamelodi Sundowns, hoping to beat them to the Premier Soccer League crown. Mofokeng is a key player for Abdeslam Ouaddou's squad.

    After that, the young attacker can now focus on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he is expected to be in the squad that will represent the country and continent at large.