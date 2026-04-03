Is Relebohile Mofokeng ripe enough to replace legendary Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane for Bafana Bafana's No. 10 role? '...but not like we're used to seeing him playing at Orlando Pirates'
- Backpage
The change in position
At Orlando Pirates, Relebohile Mofokeng starred in the No. 10 role despite the presence of some experienced players like Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Kabelo Dlamini, among others.
Hugo Broos tried him in that position recently against Panama, and the versatile attacker showed some glimpses of brilliance.
The Belgian sees Mofokeng as a direct replacement for the ageing legendary midfielder Themba Zwane.
- Backpage
Mofokeng is ready!
According to Bucs legend Steve Lekoelea, the youngster has proven he can be relied on just like 'Mshishi'.
“He played well [against Panama], but not like we're used to seeing him playing [at Orlando Pirates]. It’s the first time he started a game. I think he (Broos) should start him more often so Rele can get used to it. I don't think he would have any problem starting games,” he told Soccer Laduma.
“I think he's ready to replace Zwane and play in that position. It suits him a lot; he can create space, and he can pass to the strikers to score.”
- Backpage
Mofokeng advised on transfer speculations
"If he's a big star and he has a big heart, he knows that these types of things would boost and motivate him, knowing that there are teams still interested in him,” Lekoelea added “I think he will work harder, so when they come, he's ready.
"I think it would be a good thing for him if he goes overseas, but it will depend on Pirates and Dr. (Irvin) Khoza if they agree to those offers,” he concluded.
- adidas
Mofokeng's immediate task
Pirates are currently locked in a tight race with Mamelodi Sundowns, hoping to beat them to the Premier Soccer League crown. Mofokeng is a key player for Abdeslam Ouaddou's squad.
After that, the young attacker can now focus on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he is expected to be in the squad that will represent the country and continent at large.