Is Relebohile Mofokeng ripe enough to replace legendary Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane for Bafana Bafana's No. 10 role? '...but not like we're used to seeing him playing at Orlando Pirates'

At Orlando Pirates, Relebohile Mofokeng starred in the No. 10 role despite the presence of some experienced players like Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Kabelo Dlamini, among others.

Hugo Broos tried him in that position recently against Panama, and the versatile attacker showed some glimpses of brilliance.

The Belgian sees Mofokeng as a direct replacement for the ageing legendary midfielder Themba Zwane.