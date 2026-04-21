Is Mohau Nkota at risk of missing a place in Bafana Bafana World Cup squad? Ex-Orlando Pirates coach discusses winger's chances - 'Hugo Broos knows what he needs'

Palacios said the fact that Nkota has an advantage is because he plays overseas, and Broos likes those players.

“At the moment, every player needs to perform, and the coach knows the ones who can perform well. I’m sure he also knows that Nkota can perform well if he gives him a chance. The 23 or 26-man squad is not selected yet, and the coach continues to watch," the experienced tactician stated.

“Broos likes players who play overseas, and Nkota plays overseas. And now he plays as a right back as well. You see, that is an advantage for him.

“I think the coach knows him and what he can deliver. Broos has called him in the past. It’s up to Broos; the coach knows what he needs. You will be surprised that he will play for the national team when some people think he is out.”