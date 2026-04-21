Is Mohau Nkota at risk of missing a place in Bafana Bafana World Cup squad? Ex-Orlando Pirates coach discusses winger's chances - 'Hugo Broos knows what he needs'
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Is Nkota fading away?
At Orlando Pirates, the youngster became a regular starter under previous coach Jose Riveiro.
The forward not only became a star for the Premier Soccer League heavyweights, but he also made it into the Bafana Bafana squad, featuring at the World Cup qualifiers and at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.
However, he was not part of the team that played Panama during the March international break.
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Will Broos consider Nkota for World Cup duties?
In 20 appearances for the Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, Nkota has scored two goals and provided three assists.
Although his prominence appears to have diminished in the recent past, former Bucs coach Augusto Palacios is confident he will be part of the World Cup squad.
“Nothing wrong when players do not play at a club because of their current form. It happens in football, and it does not take away the qualities of a player,” Palacios told FARPost.
“The coach [Broos] is looking at the performance of the player when he is in good form. Forget about what is happening to the player. It’s normal not to play," he added.
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Broos is watching
Palacios said the fact that Nkota has an advantage is because he plays overseas, and Broos likes those players.
“At the moment, every player needs to perform, and the coach knows the ones who can perform well. I’m sure he also knows that Nkota can perform well if he gives him a chance. The 23 or 26-man squad is not selected yet, and the coach continues to watch," the experienced tactician stated.
“Broos likes players who play overseas, and Nkota plays overseas. And now he plays as a right back as well. You see, that is an advantage for him.
“I think the coach knows him and what he can deliver. Broos has called him in the past. It’s up to Broos; the coach knows what he needs. You will be surprised that he will play for the national team when some people think he is out.”
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Bafana's defence questioned
Meanwhile, Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has questioned Bafana's defence, especially the central department.
“And I believe Hugo has done very well for the country from the beginning up until now. He has been exceptional…. But there are areas in that national team that I ask myself serious questions,” the former Sundowns tactician argued.
“I ask myself serious questions about the central defence of that national team. And I ask myself serious questions about the defence. I wouldn’t want to go deep, but I’m just not too sure about the central defence yet, whether it’s resolute enough to sustain the pressure of what the opponents can bring,” he added.
“I think the right channel is solid with Mudau, Matuludi, and potentially Morena. But I think there is still a lot to be improved when it comes to the defensive side of our left channel.”