Is Mbekezeli Mbokazi already proving Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wrong? Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Thulani Hlatshwayo convinced MLS move is a 'stepping stone to Europe'

Mbekezeli Mbokazi signed for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire FC from Orlando Pirates in December 2025.

The move did not please Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who felt the centre-back deserved to go to Europe instead of America.

The 20-year-old has been a regular for Chicago Fire in the new season, featuring in all four of their MLS games.

Former Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo is convinced Mbokazi did not make a step back in his career by going to the United States.