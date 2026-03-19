Is Mbekezeli Mbokazi already proving Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wrong? Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Thulani Hlatshwayo convinced MLS move is a 'stepping stone to Europe'
- Chicago Fire
Mbokazi MLS move rubbished by Broos
Mbekezeli Mbokazi signed for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire FC from Orlando Pirates in December 2025.
The move did not please Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who felt the centre-back deserved to go to Europe instead of America.
The 20-year-old has been a regular for Chicago Fire in the new season, featuring in all four of their MLS games.
Former Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo is convinced Mbokazi did not make a step back in his career by going to the United States.
- Backpagepix
Destination Europe unstoppable for Mbokazi
“Definitely, I do see him in Europe,” Hlatshwayo said as per Soccer Laduma.
“As much as the coach [Hugo Broos] felt, no, not America [as a start] but for Mbokazi, he won’t disappoint. I do feel like he won't disappoint because they've already written about him in America.
“I think that will be his stepping stone to go further in European football. I think he has given us (Bafana) that stability, especially as I mentioned, a lot of our centre-backs are right-footed. So, it's only him now, and Khulumani Ndamane.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how he [Mbokazi] performs against Panama."
- Backpage
Rare in South Africa
“Personally speaking, I think he has done well for his age. He is a disciplined boy—a boy that works very hard, and he’s very strong, and confident on the ball,” added Hlatshwayo.
“I see him going very far, you know, and for him at his age to really captain a team like Orlando Pirates, it really shows what kind of a player he is.
“It's rare in South Africa to really have left-footed centre-backs. Any coach loves the centre-backs that are left-footed because they can really have a structure.
"There are a lot of right-footed centre-backs in South Africa, but I think in this short space of time," the Bafana Bafana skipper continued.
"You have seen how Mbokazi played against Nigeria and here in South Africa, how he played in the AFCON, and now for him to be in America. He is going to be seen by the whole world.”
- Backpage
Mbokazi-Broos to reunite
Mbokazi was included in Broos' Bafana squad for this March's international friendlies against Panama.
It will be the first time for the defender will play under Broos since he started playing MLS football, and the Belgian coach would be eager to see if his player has maintained the high level of competitiveness.