Is Manqoba Mngqithi the right man for Mamelodi Sundowns? The fallout continues following the MTN8 elimination

After Mamelodi Sundowns’ shock elimination from the MTN8, questions will certainly be asked of new head coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Sundowns have been less than convincing since the start of the season, winning one match, in extra time against Polokwane City in the quarter-finals of the knockout competition.

They then went on to lose both of their matches against Stellies in the semi-finals, going down 1-0 home and away, respectively for a convincing 2-0 defeat on aggregate.

It was a shocking result for Downs, especially given that all eyes were on the new coach Mngqithi and his lieutenants Steve Komphela and Romain Folz.

Mngqithi took over after the shock exit of former coach Rhulani Mokwena following a fallout with sporting director Fleming Berg.

Mokwena is now in charge of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca where he will be out to prove that Sundowns made a grave mistake letting go of him.

As the fallout from Sundowns’ disastrous start to the campaign continues, GOAL looks at some of the reasons that led to the Brazilians’ elimination from the Wafa Wafa and why there’s more cause for concern.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!