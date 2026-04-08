Is Jayden Adams the man to help Mamelodi Sundowns beat Orlando Pirates to the PSL title? What sets Bafana Bafana star apart explained - 'You need that kind of player'
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Rejuvenation of a star
Initially, Jayden Adams had fallen down the pecking order at Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns.
However, his star has started shining again, even after he had been written off by some. The Downs midfielder has been in impressive form for the club, and for Bafana Bafana, he made his presence felt.
During the March international friendlies against Panama, the former Stellenbosch star scored and assisted. As the subject of his rise continues to dominate football debates, what makes the 24-year-old different has been explored.
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What sets Adams apart
According to former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana, several factors make the midfielder stand shoulder above the rest.
“As a midfielder in a big team, you have to be reliable, not only when we have the ball but even when we don’t have the ball. You have to be a player who will always be there when we want to escape,” Kekana told the Mamelodi Sundowns Pitchside Podcast.
“One thing that sets him apart from the rest of the midfielders in the Premier Soccer League is that he knows how to use the ball. He passes well; he passes with the right pace and technique.
"You must watch him. Clean passes all the time, safe passes all the time. When you don’t know your football very well, you will think he is just passing sideways, backwards, or forward," he added.
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Why Sundowns need Adams in midfield
Kekana listed the advantage that the star gives the Tshwane giants.
“He gives us that control. We, as Sundowns, play with the ball a lot. You need that kind of player. When Marcelo Allende comes, he is always on the ball, and you need such a player because the strikers will always give you the run,” Kekana continued.
“Sometimes they don’t get it. But it’s because once they break the line, you must come back to the position where they say, ‘We are ready now.’ But you cannot be busy with the ball. You need to pass and rotate the ball. That’s where Sundowns look good when they play like that. It’s control.
“To see that we are in control, you must look at those two-metre passes, four-metre passes, and Jayden brings that to the Mamelodi Sundowns line-up. He is not panicking. He is like a Riva [Coetzee] kind of player, where in build-up you can have him, and when you advance in the midfield and consolidate, you can have him," he concluded.
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Advice for Broos
As Hugo Broos focuses on the upcoming June-July global bonanza, Sekhukhune United midfielder Linda Mntambo has asked the Belgian to deploy a Teboho Mokoena-Adams midfield.
Mntambo believes the duo complements each other as they regularly play together at the club level.
"For me, going to the World Cup, that central midfield, giving it to Mokoena and Jayden – that combination also goes back to club level, their fluidity, synergy, cohesion, and chemistry. They understand that when one goes, the other one stays; it's so beautiful to see," Mntambo said.
"The body language tells you these guys are used to training and playing together. In the national team, partnerships are important. Jayden understands the game beautifully; first of all, he is press-resistant, and he can help us in build-ups."
The Bafana star is shining at a critical time when the Brazilians are chasing both the PSL title and the second CAF Champions League star.