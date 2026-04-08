Is Jayden Adams the man to help Mamelodi Sundowns beat Orlando Pirates to the PSL title? What sets Bafana Bafana star apart explained - 'You need that kind of player'

According to former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana, several factors make the midfielder stand shoulder above the rest.

“As a midfielder in a big team, you have to be reliable, not only when we have the ball but even when we don’t have the ball. You have to be a player who will always be there when we want to escape,” Kekana told the Mamelodi Sundowns Pitchside Podcast.

“One thing that sets him apart from the rest of the midfielders in the Premier Soccer League is that he knows how to use the ball. He passes well; he passes with the right pace and technique.

"You must watch him. Clean passes all the time, safe passes all the time. When you don’t know your football very well, you will think he is just passing sideways, backwards, or forward," he added.