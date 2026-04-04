Is Jayden Adams material to play in Europe? Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso gives insight into Bafana Bafana star's chances and readiness

“That is a fantastic question to understand the level of South African players [compared to abroad]. When you see Foster in the national team, he plays in England in a league that is so tough and good quality in the teams, coaching staff, and facilities, and he comes to the national team, and then you see our players,” Cardoso said as per iDiski Times.

“Despite them playing different positions, the other players show the level to be up there – but the challenge on our minds, and I understand your questions, is who else could be there? Or where could these guys be? For this, you need to raise this stimulus, probably at an age where it’s not too late.

“And then with that stimulus of training and competition, they also grow for that level – that’s how I see things. South Africa has talents – everybody knows. The importance is obviously how to bring the talents abroad," he added.