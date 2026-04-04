Is Jayden Adams material to play in Europe? Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso gives insight into Bafana Bafana star's chances and readiness
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The return of Adams
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has picked up form following a difficult start to the season.
After below-par performances, the former Stellenbosch star lost his Bafana Bafana place and was excluded from the 2025 AFCON squad.
But after redeeming himself, he is back in the Bafana squad and is likely to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup should he maintain his performances.
A question has also emerged about Adams being ripe to go to Europe, and Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has given a broader response.
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Cardoso brings in Foster narrative
“That is a fantastic question to understand the level of South African players [compared to abroad]. When you see Foster in the national team, he plays in England in a league that is so tough and good quality in the teams, coaching staff, and facilities, and he comes to the national team, and then you see our players,” Cardoso said as per iDiski Times.
“Despite them playing different positions, the other players show the level to be up there – but the challenge on our minds, and I understand your questions, is who else could be there? Or where could these guys be? For this, you need to raise this stimulus, probably at an age where it’s not too late.
“And then with that stimulus of training and competition, they also grow for that level – that’s how I see things. South Africa has talents – everybody knows. The importance is obviously how to bring the talents abroad," he added.
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Difference between PSL and Europe
“We also know the basis of the football structure is not exactly like Europe; the clubs look for players very young because they are thinking of the business of reselling them, even the biggest teams, so youth is quite important,” continued the Portuguese coach.
“In South Africa we know the talents appear a little later than usual in Europe, so some players get out of target for the biggest teams, and another thing that needs to be opened is corridors of business and association with the biggest agents abroad, because South Africa has players that can go abroad; no doubt, there are players that can be exported.”
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Adams' potential explained
“To what level? I don’t know, but what I know is many Brazilian players, for example, go to Portugal and don’t always enter the biggest teams; they go for a second [tier] of team and then they have one or two years of experience, show the level and then do the job for the biggest [clubs]," Cardoso said.
“Speaking about Jayden, you can mention other names that obviously, with their age could challenge for those kind of steps, it’s not up for me to speak but I think there’s quality and talent in South Africa, it’s just a matter of finding the right way to take them there.”