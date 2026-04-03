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Tlhopie Motsepe & Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2024BackPagePix
Seth Willis

Is it the case at Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns? Jomo Sono makes a massive PSL allegation - 'They are being coached by the chairman!'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
Durban City vs Casric Stars FC
Durban City
Casric Stars FC
Cup
TS Galaxy vs Milford FC
Milford FC

The respected football stakeholder in South Africa insists that some club owners are so much into their teams that they want to dictate some critical aspects. The tactician argues that a section of coaches have no free hand in determining who should be fielded because the managements have their interest.

  • Casric Stars, March 2026Backpage

    Change of management?

    This weekend, two bosses will be on the touchline as their clubs compete in the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

    Surprise package Casric Stars will be away against Durban City on Saturday, while TS Galaxy will welcome Milford FC.

    Interestingly, the Motsepe Foundation Championship outfits will be under the owners as opposed to the Premier Soccer League sides. 

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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    The huge claim

    Jomo Sono, who is the chairman and coach of Jomo Cosmos, claims that on most occasions, the owners call the shots despite having a tactician in the coach's chair.

    He, however, sees no problem with Joseph ‘Bucs’ Mthombeni and Dr Xanti Pupuma taking charge since it means there is accountability and no one to blame if the team doesn't deliver as expected. 

    Is it the case at Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and other PSL teams? 

  • Jomo SonoGetty

    Owners call the shots!

    “You know, to be honest, I don’t want to sound controversial,” he told iDiski Times.

    “But I must give them credit for being brave enough to stand there on the bench. You know the reality is that 80% of the clubs in the PSL, they are being coached by the Chairman.

    “It’s not the coaches who are coaching you, even seeing with the phone calls we once saw on TV, a coach, it’s not a coach. It’s the chairman telling the coach who to take off and who to put on," Sono continued.

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  • Jomo Sono, Cosmos, July 2024BackPagePix

    At least we are brave

    "At least us and them, we’re brave enough to stand there, to face the consequences of success and failure at the same time.

    “You know, and when you’re handling it, and it’s yours, you don’t have favouritism because sometimes with coaches there’s favouritism.

    "There’s also an allegation that some of the coaches are taking money from players," Sono concluded.