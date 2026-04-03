Is it the case at Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns? Jomo Sono makes a massive PSL allegation - 'They are being coached by the chairman!'
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Change of management?
This weekend, two bosses will be on the touchline as their clubs compete in the Nedbank Cup semi-final.
Surprise package Casric Stars will be away against Durban City on Saturday, while TS Galaxy will welcome Milford FC.
Interestingly, the Motsepe Foundation Championship outfits will be under the owners as opposed to the Premier Soccer League sides.
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The huge claim
Jomo Sono, who is the chairman and coach of Jomo Cosmos, claims that on most occasions, the owners call the shots despite having a tactician in the coach's chair.
He, however, sees no problem with Joseph ‘Bucs’ Mthombeni and Dr Xanti Pupuma taking charge since it means there is accountability and no one to blame if the team doesn't deliver as expected.
Is it the case at Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and other PSL teams?
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Owners call the shots!
“You know, to be honest, I don’t want to sound controversial,” he told iDiski Times.
“But I must give them credit for being brave enough to stand there on the bench. You know the reality is that 80% of the clubs in the PSL, they are being coached by the Chairman.
“It’s not the coaches who are coaching you, even seeing with the phone calls we once saw on TV, a coach, it’s not a coach. It’s the chairman telling the coach who to take off and who to put on," Sono continued.
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At least we are brave
"At least us and them, we’re brave enough to stand there, to face the consequences of success and failure at the same time.
“You know, and when you’re handling it, and it’s yours, you don’t have favouritism because sometimes with coaches there’s favouritism.
"There’s also an allegation that some of the coaches are taking money from players," Sono concluded.