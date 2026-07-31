In an unprecedented escalation that could reshape world football, the Union of European Football Associations has drawn a line in the sand over FIFA's project. Europe's national teams will not take part in any tournament organised by FIFA if the plan goes ahead.

UEFA issued an official statement on behalf of the union and all 55 member national associations, rejecting the proposal outright and insisting that football cannot be turned into an investment project subject to the interests of shareholders. The statement read: "The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and its national associations will not take part in any competitions organised by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)."

All its members stand united in confronting the project. They unanimously reject the transfer of any ownership stakes in the World Cup or other FIFA tournaments to private-sector investors.

The World Cup is not merely a commercial asset or an investment opportunity, the statement added. It represents a global sporting legacy created by successive generations of players, national teams and fans across the continents, and no part of it may be surrendered to investors chasing profits.

"The World Cup is not for sale"

UEFA said it clearly: "The World Cup is not for sale." The European union's objection went beyond the substance of the project and extended to the way FIFA handled the whole matter.

According to the statement, a proposal of this seriousness was drawn up in complete secrecy before being put forward for adoption without any genuine consultation with the bodies charged with protecting and governing the game. UEFA branded this not merely an administrative error but a major failure of leadership, an abdication by FIFA of its responsibility as the body in charge of governing football worldwide.

National associations, it pointed out, found themselves faced with two bitter choices: accept the transfer of part of the control over FIFA tournaments to private-sector investors, or face the consequences of rejecting the project. The European union described this approach as one that reflects no democratic practice, amounting instead to a means of pressure unbefitting an institution of FIFA's size.

Fears of changing football's identity

The danger of the project, UEFA explained, does not relate only to the ownership of the tournaments, but to what will follow. Once external investors enter the ownership structure of FIFA's tournaments, generating profits and commercial returns will become a permanent priority, and that will directly affect decisions on the international calendar, competition systems and the future of the game.

Those decisions, the statement affirmed, would then be taken not to serve football but in line with the interests of the investors and their financial expectations. This model has no place within world football, it stressed, because the future of the game cannot be subject to the logic of maximising profits or shareholder returns at the expense of the national associations, leagues, clubs, players and fans. Football should not mortgage its future in return for temporary financial gains.

Europe holds firm to its position

The European union affirmed that its position is not open to interpretation, and it will not grant this model any legitimacy. No one, it added, has the moral right to dispose of a global legacy that belongs to future generations.

No team affiliated with UEFA will take part in any tournament organised by FIFA as long as this project continues, the statement concluded, unless it is abandoned entirely, alongside binding legal guarantees preventing the ownership or governance of FIFA's tournaments from being opened up in future to private-sector investors.

UEFA ended its message with decisive words: "There are moments when institutions are measured by what they refuse to give up, not by what they accept. This is one of those moments. There are things too important to be sold. The World Cup belongs to football, and it will always remain so, and as long as Europe has a say, the World Cup will not be up for sale."