Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates, August 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Is Hugo Broos playing with Tshegofatso Mabasa's feelings? - Explained! Why Orlando Pirates striker is in Bafana Bafana's preliminary squad for Congo-Brazzaville matches

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSouth Africa vs CongoSouth AfricaCongoAfrica Cup of Nations QualificationT. MabasaH. BroosL. FosterM. MayambelaI. Rayners

The Buccaneers forward was being overlooked for national team duty despite his impressive scoring form.

  • Mabasa was the PSL's top scorer last season
  • But he was deemed as not ripe for international football by Broos
  • Mashego backs the Bucs star to play for Bafana
