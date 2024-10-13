Benni McCarthy of Manchester UnitedBackpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Is Benni McCarthy doubting Hugo Broos' capabilities? Bafana Bafana legend makes surprising comment about South Africa coach - 'I don't know if they have the right manager'

South AfricaH. BroosB. McCarthyAfrica Cup of Nations QualificationCongo vs South AfricaCongo

The former Manchester United first-team coach is seemingly not convinced by the South Africa national team coach's abilities. 

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • McCarthy makes surprising comment about Broos
  • The Belgian coach has been doing well for Bafana
  • Benni is currently unattached after Man United gig
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below