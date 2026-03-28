Is Abdeslam Ouaddou a tactical genius who thrives without in-form forwards? Orlando Pirates legend responds and opens up on Tshegofatso Mabasa issue
- Backpage
Inside Pirates' goal factory
Orlando Pirates forwards have come under fire for their goal returns amid high expectations of them.
Evidence NMakgopa has six goals for Pirates in 24 games across all competitions this season, while Yanela Mbuthuma has struck seven times in 24 appearances as well.
Boitumelo Radiopane, who was leading Pirates' attacking line at the start of the season, has struggled and is no longer being selected to play.
However, the Buccaneers have managed to source goals from elsewhere, especially from winger and attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng, who has scored eight goals in 17 matches.
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been credited for managing to get his side scoring without relying on centre-forwards.
- Backpagepix
Ouaddou found solutions
“I would say that coaches should always find solutions,” said former Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi as per FARPost.
“What coach Ouaddou did was find a solution. We always keep our focus on strikers to score goals.
“Eventually, what happens is a lot of teams shut strikers out from getting those opportunities. Now you have to find solutions as a coach," he added.
“He decided against putting too much weight on the strikers for goals. Other attacking players needed to take responsibility to score and create those chances."
- Backpagepix
Mabasa - 'A true scorer'
“I am really happy to see Tshegofatso scoring at Stellenbosch FC. He is a player that I really, really like,” said Vilakazi.
“He is a true goalscorer, and he always works hard. I like him a lot. He knows that I support him. Even when he was still with Pirates, I was always encouraging him.
"Always giving him that confidence that he can do it. What I have always told him is to go out there and give his best, whether he gets five or 10 minutes on the pitch.
Vilakazi reacts to why Mabasa has struggled to impress Bafana coach Hugo Broos and even Ouaddou despite his proven scoring record.
“I really don’t know. To be honest, I have no idea whether the coaches are unhappy with that or not. Only they can tell.”
- Backpage
Mabasa's Pirates future discussed
The former Bloemfontein Celtic forward's Pirates contract expires in June.
“Tshegofatso Mabasa hasn’t turned his back on Orlando Pirates. He wants to play for the club, break that top goal scorer record at Pirates, and possibly retire as a legend for the club. Should Pirates not make an offer, Mabasa would have to consider other options,” Mabasa's agent Gary Cassisa told FARPost.
“I know the fans love Mabasa because we can see all the comments every week. Pirates just need to send a market-related offer, and we’ll consider it. He’s eight goals away from breaking the top goal scorer record, so he will want to stay."