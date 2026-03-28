Is Abdeslam Ouaddou a tactical genius who thrives without in-form forwards? Orlando Pirates legend responds and opens up on Tshegofatso Mabasa issue

Orlando Pirates forwards have come under fire for their goal returns amid high expectations of them.

Evidence NMakgopa has six goals for Pirates in 24 games across all competitions this season, while Yanela Mbuthuma has struck seven times in 24 appearances as well.

Boitumelo Radiopane, who was leading Pirates' attacking line at the start of the season, has struggled and is no longer being selected to play.

However, the Buccaneers have managed to source goals from elsewhere, especially from winger and attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng, who has scored eight goals in 17 matches.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been credited for managing to get his side scoring without relying on centre-forwards.