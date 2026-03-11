Iran minister says team cannot participate in World Cup, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino says they are welcome

Donyamali was adamant in his stance.

“Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” Donyamali said, according to comments broadcast by state media. He added that conditions for participation “do not exist.”

The comments follow U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered wider regional conflict.

Iran were drawn into Group G of the tournament alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. All three of the team’s scheduled group-stage matches are set to take place in the United States, including two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.