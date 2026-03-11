Getty Images Sport
Iran minister says team cannot participate in World Cup, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino says they are welcome
'Under no circumstances'
Donyamali was adamant in his stance.
“Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” Donyamali said, according to comments broadcast by state media. He added that conditions for participation “do not exist.”
The comments follow U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered wider regional conflict.
Iran were drawn into Group G of the tournament alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. All three of the team’s scheduled group-stage matches are set to take place in the United States, including two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.
'Welcome to compete'
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said earlier this week that he had discussed Iran’s potential participation with U.S. President Donald Trump.
“During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States,” Infantino wrote on Instagram.
The 48-team tournament is scheduled to begin on June 11, with matches taking place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
FIFA's rules
FIFA regulations state that if a participating member association withdraws from the tournament, the governing body can determine how to proceed and may replace the team with another association at its discretion.
Uncertainty remains
There has been no immediate official statement from FIFA or the Iranian Football Federation regarding the minister’s remarks.
