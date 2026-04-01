Iqraam Rayners sparks Mamelodi Sundowns charges ahead of Chippa United clash - ‘It’s about keeping the momentum, keeping winning games’

The battle for top spot in the top-flight is intensifying as Mamelodi Sundowns gear up to face Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Sitting just a point behind the log leaders, Masandawana still have a game in hand, putting them in a strong position where victory against the Eastern Cape outfit would lift them above their rivals and create a two-point cushion at the top.

For Iqraam Rayners and his teammates, the task is simple: collect all three points and re-establish themselves as the team to beat as the title race enters a decisive phase.