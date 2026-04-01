Iqraam Rayners sparks Mamelodi Sundowns charges ahead of Chippa United clash - ‘It’s about keeping the momentum, keeping winning games’
The title race continues
The battle for top spot in the top-flight is intensifying as Mamelodi Sundowns gear up to face Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Sitting just a point behind the log leaders, Masandawana still have a game in hand, putting them in a strong position where victory against the Eastern Cape outfit would lift them above their rivals and create a two-point cushion at the top.
For Iqraam Rayners and his teammates, the task is simple: collect all three points and re-establish themselves as the team to beat as the title race enters a decisive phase.
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Rayners warns against struggling Chilli Boys
Despite the perceived gap in quality between the two sides on paper, the 30-year-old forward remains cautious of the danger posed by Chippa.
“It’s always going to be a difficult one because teams at the bottom coming to the end of the season are always fighting for their jobs, fighting for their lives and fighting for their families,” Rayners said, as quoted by Sowetan.
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Maintaining the winning momentum
The Brazilians carried a flawless league run into the international break and are determined to resume from exactly where they left off.
“So, it is not going to be an easy match, but for us also, it’s about keeping the momentum, keeping winning games — and we take it one game at a time; that’s the most important thing,” he added.
The forward’s comments reflect a dressing room that is grounded and focused on the immediate task at hand rather than looking too far ahead toward the trophy presentation.
Recharging batteries during the FIFA break
The recent FIFA international break provided some much-needed respite for some of the Bafana Ba Style players.
Following a congested schedule, the squad was given a short break to recharge ahead of the decisive final stretch of the season.
“It was a good four days off because we had time to spend with our families, and when we arrived back yesterday [Tuesday], it was a good opportunity for us to be back together and focus on our next game on Friday evening,” the striker explained.
This mental and physical refresh could prove vital as the club juggles both league obligations and their ongoing CAF Champions League commitments.
Rayners is confident that the team is prepared for the challenge and understands the expectations placed upon them by the demanding Sundowns faithful.
“The guys know what to do and what they are up to, so it is all about focusing on the next game and doing our best,” he concluded.