Iqraam Rayners, Freddy Kouablan and the five players Orlando Pirates should target to replace Kermit Erasmus

The Buccaneers recently parted ways with the experienced Erasmus and are now looking to strengthen their attack during the PSL winter transfer window.

Erasmus, 34, rejoined Pirates on a two-year deal in 2022 from Mamelodi Sundowns, but his return didn’t go as planned, with limited game time eventually leading to his inclusion on the list of players released by the club.

During the 2023-24 season, the veteran striker made just 11 appearances across all competitions, netting a single goal in the Carling Knockout competition against Cape Town Spurs.

Fans had high hopes that Erasmus would shine in his second stint with the Sea Robbers, but unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. With his ample international experience, Erasmus won’t struggle to find new opportunities.

However, Pirates now face the task of finding a new striker to strengthen their lineup, especially with a busy 2024-25 season ahead.

In recent weeks, several players have been linked to the Soweto giants. GOAL takes a look at five stars who could potentially bolster Jose Riveiro’s side.