Investigation into the death of a motorcyclist: what is the connection to Enrique's daughter?

Sira Martinez, the daughter of Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique, has been involved in a fatal accident near the town of Oliva, south of Valencia, which resulted in the death of a 20-year-old motorcyclist.

According to the German newspaper Bild, citing Spanish media, the crash happened on Thursday evening on the N-332 national road near Oliva, roughly an hour south of Valencia. The car collided with a motorcycle and the impact threw the rider from his bike.

Rescue teams raced to the scene but could not save the young man. Martinez and a British woman, both in the car, escaped without injury according to reports.