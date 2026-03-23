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Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen, Fiacre Ntwari and Ilyes Mzoughi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

International break: A blessing in disguise for Kaizer Chiefs? Amakhosi have only ONE fit goalkeeper as they chase CAF inter-club slot

The Glamour Boys have seemingly rediscovered their form, having registered back-to-back victories in the Premier Soccer League after losing three in a row prior. The Soweto giants are desperate to end the ongoing campaign in the top three positions to qualify for international assignments in the forthcoming edition.

  • Bruce Bvuma, Aden McCarthy and Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    The recent situation at Chiefs

    Brandon Petersen started the season as the main man for Kaizer Chiefs after successfully dislodging his compatriot Bruce Bvuma from the summit.

    However, the latter has been in goal for the last four outings after an injury to the former.

    In the last two games, Bvuma has managed to keep as many clean sheets as the Soweto giants continue their push for a CAF inter-club slot.

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  • Fiacre Ntwari, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    More worries for Amakhosi

    Petersen is working on his fitness after surgery, hoping to push for the 2026 World Cup slot at Bafana Bafana despite the stiff competition in the department.

    As expected, Bvuma started in goal, but Fiacre Ntwari was missing from the matchday squad.

    "Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari [was] unavailable due to health issues," FARPost reported.

  • Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Petersen, Bvuma and Ntwari's stats this season

    Prior to his injury, Petersen had played 27 games for Amakhosi across all competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets in the process.

    In his absence, Bvuma has made four appearances and avoided conceding twice, while Ntwari's only appearance, so far, has been in the Nedbank Cup, where Amakhosi were eliminated in the Round of 16.

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  • Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma & Fiacre Ntwari, Kaizer Chiefs, July 2024Backpagepix

    The available players

    On Saturday, the 18-year-old Takalani Mazhamba was selected to deputise Bvuma, while Naphtali Mokoena, who is a year older, watched from the bench as an emergency backup.

    Clubs take a two-week international break, and the Chiefs' technical team hopes their senior players will be available for action.