International break: A blessing in disguise for Kaizer Chiefs? Amakhosi have only ONE fit goalkeeper as they chase CAF inter-club slot
- Backpage
The recent situation at Chiefs
Brandon Petersen started the season as the main man for Kaizer Chiefs after successfully dislodging his compatriot Bruce Bvuma from the summit.
However, the latter has been in goal for the last four outings after an injury to the former.
In the last two games, Bvuma has managed to keep as many clean sheets as the Soweto giants continue their push for a CAF inter-club slot.
- Backpage
More worries for Amakhosi
Petersen is working on his fitness after surgery, hoping to push for the 2026 World Cup slot at Bafana Bafana despite the stiff competition in the department.
As expected, Bvuma started in goal, but Fiacre Ntwari was missing from the matchday squad.
"Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari [was] unavailable due to health issues," FARPost reported.
- Backpage
Petersen, Bvuma and Ntwari's stats this season
Prior to his injury, Petersen had played 27 games for Amakhosi across all competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets in the process.
In his absence, Bvuma has made four appearances and avoided conceding twice, while Ntwari's only appearance, so far, has been in the Nedbank Cup, where Amakhosi were eliminated in the Round of 16.
- Backpagepix
The available players
On Saturday, the 18-year-old Takalani Mazhamba was selected to deputise Bvuma, while Naphtali Mokoena, who is a year older, watched from the bench as an emergency backup.
Clubs take a two-week international break, and the Chiefs' technical team hopes their senior players will be available for action.