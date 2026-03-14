87' – More protests from Inter: Frattesi beats Scalvini to the ball, and Scalvini makes contact with him after he has already played the ball away; Manganiello waves play on.

83' - Inter protest over Krstovic’s equaliser: Sulemana presses Dumfries, who goes down in the penalty area; Manganiello waves play on, and the Atalanta striker shoots, with Sommer unable to prevent the Montenegrin centre-forward’s tap-in. Furious protests from Inter over the contact between Sulemana and Dumfries, with Chivu also sent off. VAR review confirms the on-field decision.

27' - Pio Esposito’s goal stands: Atalanta appeal for a possible handball by Dumfries as the ball comes to a halt, but the Dutch winger touches the ball with his chest.