The standout clash of this opening stretch of the 2026/2027 Serie A season ended level, and before the break both Inter and Roma stay side by side at the top of the table. Their showdown finished 2-2, with Inter once again getting their approach wrong and falling 2-0 behind, but reacting and coming back once again in the second half to make it 2-2 at the end.





Inter made another dreadful start, with the tempo set by Gian Piero Gasperini's men stopping them from playing out from the back. A string of defensive mistakes led to Manu Kone's opener, with the midfielder left free in the six-yard box one-on-one with Martinez. That goal did not jolt Inter into life. They kept struggling against Roma's forward surges and in the 37th minute, after yet another lapse in Akanji's reading of the line, Kone also scored the second and completed his personal brace (first ruled out and then awarded after the VAR review READ THE MATCH VERDICT HERE).





After the break, though, Inter came out with a different edge. Thuram sprang to life through the middle and, linking up with Lautaro, allowed the Inter captain to pull one back by deceiving Svilar with a scuffed but effective left-footed cross-shot. Gasperini and Chivu made changes more out of necessity, fatigue and a lack of sharpness, than choice, and those substitutions left Roma pinned back while Inter grew bolder.





Several times Svilar kept the score intact, and his save from Thuram was sensational. Lautaro then hit the crossbar, but the equaliser was coming and it was the Argentine Inter captain himself who grabbed it for his own personal brace in the 79th minute.





By then Gasperini's men were right on the edge, with Hermoso and Balerdi asking to come off through injury, and Malen doing the same, but there was no chance of him going off. Thuram then nearly made it 3-2 late on, a goal that would have felt like a sucker punch. The ball went out and the draw held until the end. Inter and Roma remain level at the top of the table and Lazio could yet catch them. Both sides confirmed their flaws and their strengths, but the league still has no master.





Roma-Inter 2-2

Scorers: 6' Kone (R), 36' Kone (R), 47' Lautaro (I), 80' Lautaro (I)







