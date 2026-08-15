Inter's official start to the new 2026/2027 season is just around the corner, with their opener against Monza exactly seven days away on Saturday 23 August at San Siro. Before that, Inter take on Real Betis in Bari today, with kick-off at 19.30 at the San Nicola, in the last real friendly of pre-season. Chivu is expected to test the starting XI set to make their debut against the Brianzoli, but the main focus is not so much on Spence, only officially announced yesterday, as on the fitness levels of Stones, Lautaro and Thuram, the latest arrivals and still unused so far.
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Inter-Real Betis LIVE at 7.30pm
Probable line-ups
Inter (3-5-2) Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Esposito, Bonny. Manager: Chivu.
Real Betis (4-2-3-1) Valles; Bellerin, Natan, Bartra, Fran Garcia; Facundo Fornals; Antony, Isco, Riquelme; Cucho. Manager: Pellegrini.
Goal and key moments
Kick-off at the San Nicola in Bari is at 7.30pm
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