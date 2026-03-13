Inter: Nico Paz dines with Zanetti and Milito – fans are dreaming, but the Como player will return to Real Madrid; his transfer situation

As mentioned, this is not the first time Nico Paz has been linked with Inter, who have tried on several occasions to approach Como, only to be met with a firm ‘no’ each time. The Argentine is valued at €60–70 million, but his future seems to be already decided. His registration is, in fact, stillcontrolled by Real Madrid, who hold a buy-back clause on the 21-year-old: to bring him back home, they would simply need to pay €9 million in the summer of 2026 or €10 million in the summer of 2027. It is hard to imagine the Blancos letting such a talent go for such a modest price. In recent transfer windows, the Como-based club have also tried to remove this clause bysigning Nico Paz and leaving Real with a 50% share of any future resale. Perez’s club have rejected these attempts, yet another demonstration of how Madrid intend to build around him in the future, much to the chagrin of Como and Inter.